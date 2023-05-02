Connor McDavid news: Oilers star to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame

Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid is set to add another accolade to his already impressive resume as he is set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame this December.

The 26-year-old Ontario native has established himself as one of the best in the game of hockey, and his induction into Canada's Walk of Fame is a testament to his contribution to Canadian identity and culture.

Since his rookie season in 2015, McDavid has earned five All-Star bids, two Hart Memorial Trophies, three Ted Lindsay Awards, and five Art Ross Trophies, including the last three. These awards are a reflection of his undeniable skill and excellence in the game of hockey.

The Art Ross Trophy is awarded to the player who leads the league in points at the end of the regular season, and McDavid has been a consistent recipient of this award. His remarkable achievements on the ice have made him a role model and a source of inspiration to many young Canadians.

As Canada's Walk of Fame celebrates its 25th anniversary, Connor McDavid's induction highlights the organization's dedication to highlighting Canadian trailblazers, changemakers, and influencers who have made a lasting cultural impact. Jeffrey Latimer, the CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame, emphasized the values of respect, excellence, contribution to community, and inspiring other Canadians that McDavid's induction represents.

The special 25th Anniversary Celebration of Canada's Walk of Fame will take place in Toronto on Dec. 2, and it promises to be a momentous occasion. As Connor McDavid's induction is announced alongside other Canadian trailblazers, the event will be filled with moments of retrospect, gratitude, and Canadian pride.

Connor McDavid is a huge fan of sitcom "Friends"

The Edmonton Oilers star forward is a big "Friends" fan, and whenever he gets some time off from the hectic schedule of the NHL, he enjoys watching the show with his friends and long-time girlfriend Lauren Kyle.

McDavid also mentioned the television show "Friends" in the Architecture Digest video of him providing a tour of his lavish home. McDavid plugged the iconic show while showing his television room. He added the space was also used for Sunday Night Football games.

In 2021, his long-time girlfriend Lauren Kyle uploaded a photo to her Instagram in which she, McDavid, and two of his other teammates were dressed up as characters from the television show "Friends" for Halloween.

In the post, Lauren can be seen dressed as Phoebe, Connor McDavid as Chandler, Draisaitl as Joey, and Nugent-Hopkins as Ross. The humble personality of the Oilers' captain makes Chandler's character suit him very well.

Poll : 0 votes