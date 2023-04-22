Connor McDavid opens his goal tally with two insane goals against LA Kings in Game 3

Connor McDavid, the superstar center of the Edmonton Oilers, opened his goal tally in style with two breathtaking goals against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3. McDavid's goals came in quick succession in the second period at the 7:42 mark and the 9:22 mark, both with impressive snapshots that left the Kings' goaltender stunned.

Kings winger Alex Iafallo scored the first goal of the game in the final minute of the first period. However, McDavid quickly turned the game around for the Oilers, with assists from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard.

McDavid's first goal showcased his exceptional skill and speed as he took advantage of a quick transition to beat the Kings' defense and score with a powerful snap shot. His second goal was equally impressive as he received a pass from Bouchard and unleashed a perfectly placed shot into the top corner of the net.

Although the Kings managed to equalize with a goal from Adrian Kempe, McDavid's heroics were enough to secure a 2-2 tie. Furthermore, McDavid's performance was a reminder of his exceptional talent and ability to take over games with his offensive prowess.

Connor McDavid continues to rewrite NHL record books

Connor McDavid is arguably a once-in-a-generation talent who continues to rewrite the NHL record books with his exceptional plays on the ice. The Edmonton Oilers captain has been on a tear this season, and his recent milestone is proof of his dominance.

McDavid reached the 100-point mark in just 56 games, becoming the first player to do so in the 2022-23 NHL season. This is a remarkable feat, as he has achieved it in fewer games than any other player in the league this season. It is also his sixth time achieving this mark in his career, a testament to his consistency and skill.

Moreover, he reached 850 career points, making him the fifth player in NHL history to achieve this milestone in 569 games. This puts him in the company of hockey legends such as Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy, and Peter Stastny.

If Connor McDavid continues at this pace, he could surpass these greats and set new records of his own. He has already won the Art Ross Trophy five times, and his contributions have helped the Oilers make it to the playoffs. With his leadership and scoring ability, the Oilers will be a tough team to beat this postseason.

Poll : 0 votes