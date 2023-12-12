Connor McDavid's fiancee Lauren Kyle discloses the couple's wedding date

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is about to embark on a joyous journey of martial bliss.

McDavid is marrying his long-time girlfriend-turned-fiancee, Lauren Kyle. The couple have been in a relationship for the last eight years and got engaged last summer.

McDavid's fiancee, Lauren, shared the blissful news with her followers in a Q&A on Instagram. Lauren Kyle revealed that she and Connor McDavid would be tying the knot on July 27, 2024.

Image Credit: laurenkyle1/Instagram

Upon looking closely at Lauren Kyle's story, there is a cocktail menu in the background, which gives fans a glimpse into the private life of McDavid.

The Edmonton Oilers star appears to love the taste of Negroni cocktails, while her soon-to-be wife, Lauren Kyle, prefers a dirty martini. Moreover, the cocktail menu also features a sketch of their beloved dog, Lenard.

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's relationship history

McDavid and Lauren Kyle have been together for eight years. It all started in 2016 after both of them met through a common friend at a birthday party.

Since then, McDavid and Lauren have been in a long relationship. During their picturesque trip to Chicago, the Edmonton Oilers captain proposed to Lauren on Jun. 22, 2023.

Lauren is an interior designer by profession and also runs her own design firm known as Kyle and Co. Design Studio. Moreover, she also played a key role in decorating their lavish home in Edmonton, which was also featured in Architectural Digest two years ago.

Lauren and McDavid have been spotted attending several events together. Most recently, she was spotted at Connor McDavid's induction into the Canadian Walk of Fame.