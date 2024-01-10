Connor McDavid shares some advice for Connor Bedard as Blackhawks rookie looks to bounce back from fractured jaw injury

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, who himself faced a setback during his rookie season in 2015, can empathize with the challenges that Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard is currently navigating. McDavid suffered a broken clavicle in his 13th game as an NHL rookie, forcing him to miss a significant portion of the season.

Reflecting on Bedard's recent injury, McDavid expressed solidarity with the young player, acknowledging the difficult situation. According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, McDavid said:

“It sucks, It really sucks. I’ve been in his shoes before.”

Drawing parallels between his own rookie injury and Bedard's fractured jaw, Connor McDavid candidly admitted:

“There’s no other way to say it other than it’s a bad feeling. But you know, things pass. He’ll get healthy. He’ll play at the top of his level again this year.”

Despite the adversity, Connor McDavid offered reassurance, emphasizing that setbacks are temporary and expressed confidence that Bedard would return to peak performance later in the season.

Bedard's injury occurred just after his selection to the NHL All-Star Game. Connor McDavid, who has experienced the highs and lows of a rookie season, shared words of wisdom for Bedard, advising him to maintain a positive mindset and be a supportive teammate during the recovery process. McDavid also highlighted the potential for finding joy and excitement in the rehabilitation journey:

“So you know, just stick with it. Be positive, be a good teammate. Enjoy the recovery process because it can be fun, it can be exciting to get healthy again.”

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson provided insights into the timeline for Bedard's recovery, mentioning that a clearer timetable was expected soon:

“I think tomorrow we’re supposed to come up with one. As of tonight, we don’t. I think they’re just getting a last evaluation and tomorrow we should have something on that.”

Oilers won 2-1 with Connor McDavid and Draisaitl taking charge

The Edmonton Oilers secured their eighth consecutive victory, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's goals extended the Oilers' winning streak, initially starting on Dec. 21.

McDavid's breakaway goal in the second period secured the win, also extending his point streak to eight games. Jason Dickinson opened the scoring for Chicago, but Draisaitl quickly equalized. Despite two disallowed goals for Edmonton, goaltender Stuart Skinner's solid performance, making 25 saves, secured the victory.

Chicago coach Luke Richardson praised his team's work ethic, while the injury-plagued Blackhawks welcomed back forwards Raddysh and Anderson. No return date is set for star rookie Connor Bedard.