Corey Perry and his wife Blakeny's relationship history

Corey Perry is the ice left winger for the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL. The hockey star got married to Blakeny Perry on July 18, 2015, at Koerner Gardens. The couple fell in love in 2010 through a common friend at a bar in London where Blakney used to work as a bartender.

Perry went on his first date with his present wife on a safari named ‘African Lions Safari.’ After four years of dating, Corey Perry proposed to his significant other in 2014 at New Port Beach.

Blakeny Perry is renowned for her modesty and preference for maintaining a high level of privacy in her personal life. She has devoted her time and energy, together with her husband, to various charitable causes, particularly emphasizing the Lady Duck Soiree, the Learn to Play Programme, and the Ronald McDonald House.

Corey's wife was born in Timmins, Ontario, Canada, as Blakeny Robertson. She has attended Western University for her studies. The couple was blessed with an adorable son, Griffin, on August 2017. The five-year-old is a crazy fan of his father, Corey Perry, and his hockey team. Blakeny Perry and Griffin are often spotted attending various events in hockey to support Daddy Perry during his matches.

Corey Perry’s professional hockey career

The Anaheim Ducks chose Ontario native Corey Perry in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft with the 28th overall pick. On October 10, he scored his first career goal against the Edmonton Oilers.

With the Portland Pirates, the Ducks' AHL affiliate then, Perry continued his success in the league while collaborating with Ryan Getzlaf. In just 36 games, they amassed an astounding 67 points collectively. Due to this, both players were duly called up to the Ducks' roster in time for the 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Corey Perry has had efficient careers with other prominent teams like the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Rangers after a spirited six-game series to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2022. Perry became the second player in NHL history, after Marian Hossa, to make it to the Finals in three straight seasons while playing for three different teams.

Perry further cemented his place in history in Game 3 of the Finals by becoming the only person to ever score a goal in the Stanley Cup Finals with four separate clubs.

However, Perry faced a third straight loss in the Finals, each time with a different team. He was traded to the Blackhawks by the Lightning on June 29, 2023.

