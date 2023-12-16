Craig Berube speaks on his relationship with Jordan Kyrou following firing as St. Louis Blues coach - "Sometimes relationships can be rocky"

Former St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube opened up about his relationship with forward Jordan Kyrou following his unexpected dismissal from the team.

Berube, who led the Blues to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019, was let go after a 13-14-1 start to the 2023-24 season. According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, addressing the matter, Berube said:

“Listen, for me, personally, I don’t have an issue with it.”

Berude added:

“Jordan and I, when we talked, it was fine. It was never not fine. Maybe he didn’t say exactly what he wanted to say to me all the time, but it is what it is.

"Sometimes relationships can be rocky. They’re not always going to be great. But for me, I’m fine with everything. It is what it is”

He acknowledged that relationships in sports can be rocky, emphasizing that not every interaction is perfect.

The revelation comes after Jordan Kyrou's "no comment" response when questioned about Berube's departure. Berube maintained a pragmatic outlook on the situation, acknowledging that not all relationships with players will be seamless but expressing his acceptance of the dynamics within the team.

Berube, who spent eight seasons with the Blues, emphasized his dedication to the team and the city of St. Louis. Despite the recent coaching change, he expressed gratitude for the fan support, acknowledging the city's blue-collar spirit.

As Berube navigates his next career move, he affirmed his commitment to coaching and indicated an open-minded approach to future opportunities. The seasoned coach, who played a pivotal role in bringing a long-awaited championship to St. Louis, appreciates the memories he created during his tenure with the Blues.

Jordan Kyrou's connection in Craig Berube's departure from St. Louis Blues coaching

The recent dismissal of St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube raised speculation about the potential impact on young forward Jordan Kyrou.

In a discussion on NHL Network, analyst Elliotte Friedman addressed the coaching change, suggesting that it could be aimed at rejuvenating players like Kyrou. Friedman noted:

"After the change was made. That was the first thing I thought about. The Blues have made a huge commitment to Kyrou. He's on an eight-year deal with a big number. And you need him to be a cornerstone of yours."

While acknowledging Craig Berube's history of pushing Jordan Kyrou hard, Friedman raised questions about the compatibility of their coaching styles.

The analyst hinted that a different coaching approach might be needed to unlock Kyrou's full potential, potentially playing a role in the decision to part ways with Berube.