Crossover NHL Grid: August 8 answers you need to know

The Crossover NHL Grid for Tuesday, August 8, is now available to play online. The grid for the day features yet another intriguing 3x3 puzzle that will have the users guessing correct answers.

The first two columns of the first two rows are the same, as users are tasked to complete the NHL Grid by naming players for both teams. However, there is a whole new section featuring in the third row for today's grid.

In the third row, users are tasked to name teammates to have played alongside Jaromir Jagr as per the given criteria. Meanwhile, the bottom needs to be solved by naming players with 1000-plus career games.

Without further ado, here are the solved answers you can enter in today's Crossover NHL Grid.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 8

Steven Stamkos is the answer to Box 7

Box 1: Which player has played for Philadelphia Flyers and the Tampa Bay Lightning during their career?

Correct Answer: Ruslan Fedotenko.

Box 2: Which player has played for Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Donald Brashear.

Box 3: Name a teammate for Jaromir Jagr to play with on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Correct Answer: Claude Giroux.

Box 4: Which player has played for Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning during their career?

Correct Answer: Carter Verhaeghe.

Box 5: Which player has played for Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Radko Gudas.

Box 6: Name a teammate for Jaromir Jagr to play with on the Florida Panthers.

Correct Answer: Aleksander Barkov.

Box 7: Name a Tampa Bay Lightning player with 1000-plus career games played during their career.

Correct Answer: Steven Stamkos.

Box 8: Name a Washington Capitals player with 1000-plus career games played during their career.

Correct Answer: Alex Ovechkin.

Box 9: Name a teammate of Jaromir Jagr with 1000-plus career games played.

Correct Answer: Ron Francis.