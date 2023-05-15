Czech Republic vs Latvia: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The upcoming Group B game in the 2023 IIHF World Championship will feature two talented teams - Czech Republic and Latvia.

Both are among the top contenders in the tournament, so this game promises to be an exciting clash of styles. Here's a look at the match details, streaming options and more:

Czech Republic vs Latvia: Match details

The World Championship continues with an exciting match-up between the Czech Republic and Latvia. The game is scheduled for May 15, 2023, at Arena Riga, with a start time of 7:20 pm in the Czech Republic and 8:20 pm in Latvia.

Czech Republic vs Latvia: Streaming Options

Fans in Czech Republic can catch the action on Czech TV, with a live stream also available on Hokej.cz. Fans in Latvia can watch the game on LTV Latvia and TET TV networks, while radio listeners can tune in to TET. Fans can also watch the game live on Currenttime.tv and TET.

North American viewers can watch the 2023 IIHF World Championship on TSN and the NHL Network. NHL Network will air all games featuring Team USA, selected pool play games and both semifinal and medal games. For games not available on NHL Network, fans can stream them on Fubo, which offers a free trial, or ESPN+.

Both teams will look to bring their A-game to the ice as they look to move up the standings.

Intense showdown: Czech Republic vs Latvia - Clash of form and determination

The Czech Republic will take on Latvia in a game that holds significant importance for both teams.

As the teams prepare to face each other, it's worth noting their past meetings. In the last three years, they have met only once, with the Czech Republic emerging victorious convincingly. In a World Cup game last year, the Czechs triumphed 5-1.

Analyzing the Czech Republic's performance so far in the tournament, they have been in exceptional form. They secured maximum points in their first two games, showcasing their offensive prowess.

In an exhilarating contest against Slovakia, the Czechs snatched a 3-2 win, with all goals scored in the first period. They then went on to dominate Kazakhstan with a commanding 5-1 win, thanks to an impressive performance by their third line, highlighted by Lukas Sedlak's one goal and two assists, and Dominik Kubalik's brace. With their strong showing at the last World Cup, where they finished in third place, the Czech Republic is determined to continue their success in this championship.

Latvia, meanwhile, has had a challenging start to their campaign. They're yet to secure any points, and their goal difference stands at -7 (one goal scored and eight conceded).

In their opener, they suffered a heavy defeat against Canada, losing 6-0. Subsequently, they faced another setback, with a 2-1 loss to Slovakia. Latvia has particularly struggled in capitalizing on power play opportunities, failing to convert multiple chances in their previous game against Slovenia.

As they prepare for the game against the Czech Republic, Latvia will look to rectify their shortcomings and deliver a more competitive performance.

