Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 6: How to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more - 2023 NHL Western Conference Final

The Dallas Stars are gearing up for a highly anticipated Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the formidable Vegas Golden Knights.

The game is scheduled to take place on Monday at 8:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on CBC, SN, and TVAS. However, for those unable to watch the game on TV, there are several streaming options available to ensure they don't miss out on the action.

For viewers who don't have access to traditional television broadcasts, there are a variety of streaming platforms that will be streaming the game. DTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, ESPN+, and Vidgo are all viable options to catch the live action.

These streaming services provide an alternative means of watching the game, ensuring that fans can stay connected and engaged with the thrilling Stanley Cup Semifinals.

In the previous game, the Vegas Golden Knights managed to take the lead in the series, holding a 3-2 advantage after a disappointing loss in Game 5 on home ice.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Preview

On Monday, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars will clash in a highly anticipated Game 6 of their Western Conference Final playoff series. The pivotal game is scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Arena, with the puck drop set for 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans across the nation can catch the action as it unfolds on ESPN.

As it stands, the Vegas Golden Knights hold a 3-2 lead in the series, despite suffering a 4-2 defeat in Game 5 on their home ice. The loss exposed some complacency on the part of Vegas, as they committed a staggering 24 turnovers throughout the game. Head coach Bruce Cassidy wasted no time addressing this issue with the team, and captain Mark Stone acknowledged the need for a stronger effort and heightened desperation in the upcoming game. It was evident that these shortcomings played a role in Dallas securing the victory.

Notably, during the third period of Game 5, Stars center Ty Dellandrea emerged as a hero, scoring two crucial goals in less than 90 seconds. This was Dellandrea's first-ever two-goal game in the playoffs, a notable accomplishment given that he had been benched at times previously in the series.

Furthermore, after serving a two-game ban, left winger Jamie Benn will return to the ice for Game 6, adding to the anticipation and possible impact of the game.

With everything at stake, the stage is set for a fiercely contested and intense matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars in Game 6.

