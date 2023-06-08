St. Louis Blues recently announced the departure of Darren Pang, a beloved figure in the organization, as he embarks on a new journey with the Chicago Blackhawks. After spending 14 seasons with the Blues, Pang will now serve as a color commentator for the Blackhawks.

NHL fans on Twitter have been quick to react to the news of Darren Pang's departure from the St. Louis Blues and his new role with the Chicago Blackhawks. Many fans expressed their appreciation for Pang's contributions to the Blues over the past 14 seasons.

One fan tweeted:

"Gonna miss ya Panger! Always been amazing to us fans and making each game so much fun for us fans! Will be missed. your Blues family! Thank you, Mr. Pang."

The deep connection fans felt with Pang is noteworthy, as he enhanced their game-watching experience.

However, some fans also expressed concern about the circumstances surrounding Pang's departure. One fan tweeted:

"I really hope he left on his own accord and not because we lowballed him again."

"I really hope he left on his own accord and not because we lowballed him again."

Amid the appreciation and concern, there were fans who simply expressed their disappointment about Pang's departure. One fan tweeted:

"Dang it. Panger was the best. He will be missed and hated at the same time."

"Dang it. Panger was the best. He will be missed and hated at the same time."

"This is quite a disappointment. Panger added so much to each broadcast from his hockey insight to his humorous conversations. He can't be replaced."

"Big loss for the Blues and the fans. Loved his energy and excitement."

"All the best to him. He will be missed."

"God Bless you and your family ….."Thanks for coming 🏼 " (DP) You will be missed"

Overall, NHL fans on Twitter have shown their love and appreciation for Darren Pang as he moves on to his new role with the Chicago Blackhawks. As Pang begins this new chapter, Blues fans will definitely miss him.

St. Louis Blues chairman Tom Stillman on the departure of Darren Pang

St. Louis Blues chairman Tom Stillman announced the departure of Darren Pang. He gave a brief thanks to Pang.

St. Louis Blues chairman Tom Stillman said:

"Over the past 14 seasons, the St. Louis Blues and our fans have developed a special relationship with Panger. His infectious energy, insightful analysis and, of course, his one-of-a- kind calls quickly made him a fan favorite. ... creating lasting memories for Blues fans during the most successful era in our history ...

"We want to thank Panger for his dedication to the St. Louis Blues and wish him, his wife Lynn, daughter Sammy, son Tyler and his five granddaughters the best of luck with Chicago."

#stlblues have confirmed Darren Pang's departure to Chicago with a statement from chairman Tom Stillman ...

While the St. Louis Blues bid farewell to Darren Pang, they remain grateful for his dedication and the unforgettable memories he created during his time with the team. As the Blues continue their journey, they will undoubtedly cherish the contributions made by Pang and celebrate the legacy he leaves behind.

