The Calgary Flames' decision to fire head coach Darryl Sutter has caused quite a stir among the team's fanbase, with many taking to social media to express their opinions on the matter.

One sentiment shared by many fans is relief that Sutter is no longer at the helm of the team. One fan wrote:

"Thank the Lord"

"Back to the farm for that legend," another tweeted.

These reactions suggest that Sutter's coaching style and strategies may not have been resonating with the fanbase.

Another common theme among fan reactions is the idea that the team needs a coach who is more in touch with the modern game and its players.

"It's probably what's best at this point, They need someone more in touch with the so-called 'today's' game and players."

One fan tweeted in a humorous way:

"Hearing my wife has let me go as her husband"

The Flames management seems to be committed to making changes to the hockey operation in order to get the team back on track. With the firing of both the head coach and general manager, it's clear that the Flames are looking to make some big changes ahead of next season.

Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter, for the second time, after 3 seasons

The Calgary Flames fired Darryl Sutter after the team failed to make the playoffs for the second time in his three seasons with the team. The move comes just weeks after the president of hockey operations, Don Maloney, stated that he would be "reviewing everything in the organization," indicating that changes were likely coming.

Darryl Sutter never held a postseason news conference, leading to speculation that his job was in jeopardy. Recent comments from forward Jonathan Huberdeau's agent, Allan Walsh, added fuel to the fire, suggesting that there were issues behind the scenes in Calgary.

It is unclear which players may have expressed dissatisfaction with Sutter, but the Flames have several key players whose contracts expire soon, including Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev.

The Flames had already parted ways with general manager Brad Treliving on April 17, signaling a significant shift in the organization's leadership. The team's decision to let go of Sutter marks yet another change for the team as they look to turn things around and make a run for the playoffs next season.

Darryl Sutter previously coached the Flames from 2002 to 2006, leading the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004. He returned to the team in 2021, but his second stint with the Flames was marred by inconsistent play and disappointing results. The team finished fifth in the Western Conference this season, missing the playoffs by seven points.

