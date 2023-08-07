David Krejci breaks silence on impending retirement after 16-year NHL career

In a recent interview, veteran David Krejci, a long-standing centerpiece for the Boston Bruins, has openly discussed the topic on every Bruins fan's mind - his potential retirement from professional hockey.

With the recent retirement of Patrice Bergeron, Krejci's future has been a subject of speculation and concern for Boston fans.

Over the last decade, Krejci has been a crucial player for the Bruins, proving his talent and leadership both on and off the ice. With an impressive career spanning 1,032 games played, 786 points, and 231 goals, he has left an indelible mark on the NHL.

Furthermore, Krejci's contributions during the playoffs, leading the Bruins in points on multiple occasions, most notably during their 2011 Stanley Cup Championship run, have secured his status as a Boston legend.

However, amidst the admiration and accolades, the question of when Krejci will hang up his skates remains unanswered. In a recent interview, he offered some insight into his mindset regarding the retirement decision. Notably, he stated that he would not rush the process and was willing to take his time to make the right call.

"I don't think I'm going to 99 per cent start the season anywhere. In the NHL, in the Czech Republic, not even in Europe. If it takes me up until Christmas to decide, it takes until Christmas" - David Krejci

While the uncertainty regarding Krejci's future may stir some anxiety among Bruins fans, his dedication to ice hockey has never been in doubt.

David Krejci's contributions to the sport and his dedication to both club and country

David Krejci, the Czech professional ice hockey center and alternate captain for the Boston Bruins, is a celebrated player with an impressive career in the NHL. He played a pivotal role in the Bruins' Stanley Cup victory in 2011 and led the league in points during the 2011 and 2013 Stanley Cup playoffs.

David Krejci's talent and skill have earned him recognition, including winning The Golden Stick Award as the best ice hockey player in the Czech Republic in 2013 and receiving the plus-minus award twice in the NHL.

While David Krejci's success in the NHL has been remarkable, his international achievements tell a different story. Despite putting up 35 points in 44 games of international play, he was never able to secure a higher rank than a Bronze Medal.

Throughout his career, he represented the Czech national team in three Olympic games. But unfortunately, he was unable to secure a medal at any of those events, with his highest finish being sixth place.