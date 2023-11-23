David Pastrank family: All we know about Bruins star's father, girlfriend and more

David Pastrnak, the Czech professional ice hockey right winger, has been a key player for the NHL's Boston Bruins. Beyond the rink, Pastrnak realized his hockey journey primarily with the support of his family and the influence of his late father, Milan Pastrnak.

David was born on May 25th, 1996, to Marcela and Milan Pastrnak in Havirov, Czechia. Marcela and Milan Pastrnak have another son named Jakub Pastrnak.

David's hockey journey was shaped by the aspirations of his father, Milan. Tragically, Milan passed away in 2013 after a courageous battle with cancer. The loss of his father became a pivotal moment for Pastrnak, as he wanted to fulfill his father's dream.

The early signs of Pastrnak's hockey prowess emerged in the Czech under-18 league during the 2011–12 season, where he dominated in goals (41) and points (68). His exceptional skills did not go unnoticed, and in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Pastrnak was selected by the Boston Bruins with the 25th overall pick.

July 15, 2014, marked a significant milestone as David Pastrnak agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. His journey with the team began with training camp, where he showcased his talents before being assigned to the Providence Bruins, the AHL affiliate.

However, it didn't take long for Pastrnak to make his NHL debut on November 24, 2014, playing for the Boston Bruins in a memorable matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

One of the standout moments early in his NHL career occurred on January 10, 2015, when Pastrnak scored his first two goals against Ray Emery, contributing to the Bruins' 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

David Pastrnak and his girlfriend Rebecca welcomed their newborn daughter

On June 9, this year, David Pastrnak celebrated the arrival of his baby girl, Freya Ivy Pastrnak, with his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlso. The joyous announcement was made on David's Instagram, where he expressed their long-awaited dream come true.

David Pastrnak captioned,

"Freya Ivy Pastrnak už je na světě we've dreamt about this moment for a long time, and I couldn't be more proud of my two beautiful girls. I can't wait to watch you be the best mamma to our little nugget."

Sharing a heartwarming photo of himself cradling Freya in an infant car seat carrier, Pastrnak conveyed immense pride in his "two beautiful girls." Another post featured Rebecca peacefully resting with their newborn, portraying the couple's deep love for their growing family.