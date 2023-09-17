"Desperate attempt for few minutes of fame": Former NHLer's hot take on Detroit Red Wings 'failed' Yzerplan has fans irate

Former NHLer John Scott's recent hot take on the Detroit Red Wings' progress under Steve Yzerman's leadership has ignited a passionate response from fans and stirred up a heated debate within the hockey community.

On a recent episode of the podcast "Dropping the Gloves," Scott did not mince his words when he expressed his criticism of what he perceives as a stalled Yzerplan. This assessment has left many fans irate and divided.

Scott's remarks on the podcast led to a flurry of reactions on X and Reddit. One fan on Reddit took a skeptical stance, suggesting that such criticisms from analysts or former players often seem like desperate attempts to grab attention.

"Anytime an analyst, ex player or frat bro says shit like this on a podcast it’s a desperate attempt to grasp at straws for a few minutes of fame and attention."

Another fan pointed out that Yzerman had deliberately avoided providing a specific timeline for the Red Wings' rebuild.

"Yzerman intentionally never gave a "it will be X years" comment."

Conversely, some fans questioned Scott's assertion that the Yzerplan has failed.

"So having a team that has improved every year, having an insanely young core, and one of the best prospect systems in the league is a failure? Interesting take."

However, the question of the Red Wings' playoff prospects this season remains a concern for some fans.

"If they don’t make the playoffs this season there might be some questions that need answering."

Scott's outspoken critique of the Red Wings' progress under Yzerman has ignited a passionate debate among fans. Some view his comments as attention-seeking. Others believe that the general manager's long-term vision for the team and the evident improvements in recent years should not be dismissed.

Speculation surrounds potential trade of Detroit Red Wings defenseman valued at $4,125,000

During the NHL offseason, trade rumors are rampant, and Shayne Gostisbehere of the Detroit Red Wings has become a recent focal point. He inked a one-year contract worth $4,125,000 with the team in July 2023.

Hockey analyst Max Bultman has heightened speculation by identifying Gostisbehere as a prime trade candidate. This has placed him alongside David Perron as a notable option for the Red Wings, complicating their decision-making process.

The primary reason behind Gostisbehere's potential trade status is the fierce competition for roster spots within the Red Wings. The team is amidst a substantial rebuilding phase, injecting youthful talent into its lineup. A new generation of defensemen is emerging in the defensive unit, all vying for playing time.