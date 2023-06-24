Fans are eager to see their beloved Detroit Red Wings return to the ice when they lace up their skates for preseason games in 2023, ahead of the start of the new season in October.

The Red Wings' preseason schedule for 2023 has been announced. They will play eight games, four of which will be played at the Little Caesars Arena, their home ice. Their preseason schedule includes an intriguing matchup with their "Original Six" rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Red Wings' 2023 preseason schedule, including date, timings, TV schedule and ticket information.

Detroit Red Wings 2023 preseason schedule date and timings

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their preseason on September 26 when they will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Following that, the Red Wings will take on two games against the Washington Capitals.

On September 28, the Wings travel to Washington before hosting the Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on September 30. The Red Wings will then host the Chicago Blackhawks on the first day of October.

The Red Wings will play consecutive road games against the Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs on October 3, 4 and 6, before concluding their preseason on October 7 at Little Caesars Arena against their "Original Six" rivals, Maple Leafs.

Below is the complete preseason schedule for the Detroit Red Wings:

Game 1 vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Tuesday, September 26 (7 pm ET) - Home

Game 2 vs Washington Capitals: Thursday, September 28 (7 pm ET) - Away

Game 3 vs Washington Capitals: Saturday, September 30 ( 7 pm ET) - Home

Game 4 vs Chicago Blackhawks: Sunday, October 1 (7 pm ET) - Home

Game 5 vs Chicago Blackhawks: Tuesday, October 3 (8:30 pm ET) - Away

Game 6 vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Wednesday, October 4 (7 pm ET) - Away

Game 7 vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Friday, October 6 (7 pm ET) - Away

Game 8 vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Saturday, October 7 (7 pm ET) - Home

Fans will be able to enjoy and watch all the Red Wings games live. However, there's no information regarding the TV and radio schedule of the games The broadcast and ticket information will be announced later as the preseason approaches.

