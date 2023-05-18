Did Dallas Stars win a Stanley Cup? A glimpse into playoff history of team from Texas

The Dallas Stars have won the Stanley Cup once. During the 1998-99 season, the Stars won the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and were also the winner of the Presidents' Trophy for posting the best record that season.

They were up against the Edmonton Oilers in Round 1 of the 1999 playoffs. The Stars swept the Edmonton Oilers in four games to advance to the second round.

In Round 2, the Stars were up against the St. Louis Blues but overcame them with a 4-2 series win. In the Western Conference Finals, they faced the Colorado Avalanche for the first time. The series featured a remarkable comeback from the Stars.

After five games, the Stars trailed the Avalanche. The Stars rallied to win the series 4-3 and punch their ticket for the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time as "Dallas Stars."

In the 1999 Stanley Cup Finals, they were up against the Eastern Conference champions, the Buffalo Sabres. The Stars beat the Sabres in six games to win their only Stanley Cup.

In 2023, the Stars made to the playoffs for the 17th time. They beat Minnesota Wild in Round 1 and Seattle Kraken in Round 2 of the 2023 playoffs to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Dallas Stars' incredible playoff run

Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars - Game Seven

The Stars were up against the Minnesota Wild in Round 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. They dominated the series, eliminating the Wild in five games.

Coming into the second round, the Stars faced fierce competition from the Seattle Kraken. The series went the distance, but the Stars beat the Kraken 2-1 in the seventh game to move into the Western Conference Finals.

Roope Hintz and veteran Joe Pavelski have been a driving force for the Stars on offense. Both players have stepped up by scoring goals in crucial moments and will be key in the WCF.

The Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights is poised to be a battle of determination and skill. Game 1 takes place on Friday (May 19) at T-Mobile Arena.

