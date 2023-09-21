Did Dixie D’Amelio admit to dating Trevor Zegras? TikTok star's recent podcast appearance has fans speculating

The world of social media is no stranger to romance rumors, especially when it comes to prominent hockey stars like Trevor Zegras.

Recently, TikTok sensation Dixie D'Amelio found herself at the center of relationship rumors after an intriguing podcast revelation that has left fans buzzing.

In a recent episode of the podcast "TEAT OK TALK," hosted by Brianna LaPaglia, also known as Brianna Chickenfry, an unexpected slip-up seemed to confirm that D'Amelio may be involved in a romantic relationship with professional ice hockey player Zegras. This revelation has set the Internet abuzz with speculation and excitement.

D'Amelio, born on August 12, 2001, is an American singer and social media personality who shot to fame through her captivating TikTok videos. She's also a multi-platform star with over 57.5 million followers and a staggering 3.3 billion likes on TikTok, making her one of the platform's most prominent figures.

Additionally, she boasts 24.2 million followers on Instagram and has garnered significant attention on YouTube, where she not only shares her life but also hosts a talk show titled "The Early Late Night Show."

D'Amelio's journey to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. In 2020, she ventured into acting, starring in the YouTube web series "Attaway General." Furthermore, she inked a record deal with HitCo Entertainment, a significant milestone that allowed her to explore her passion for music and embark on her musical career.

A quick look at Trevor Zegras' hockey career

On the other side of this intriguing romantic equation is Zegras, born on March 20, 2001, an emerging star in the National Hockey League (NHL) playing as a professional ice hockey center for the Anaheim Ducks.

Zegras's hockey journey took him through Boston University before being selected by the Ducks as the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. His promising career on the ice has garnered attention, and he's undoubtedly a rising star in the world of sports.

The podcast revelation has sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating about the nature of the relationship between D'Amelio and Zegras. While neither party has officially confirmed their romantic involvement, the slip-up during the podcast episode has fueled curiosity and excitement among their respective fan bases.

As the Internet awaits potential confirmation or further details from the individuals involved, one thing is clear: the world of social media and entertainment continues to provide surprises and moments that keep fans engaged.