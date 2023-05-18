Did Florida Panthers win a Stanley Cup? A look into playoff history of 'The Cats'

The Florida Panthers have never hoisted the Stanley Cup since joining the NHL in 1993. The closest they came to winning the prize was during the 1996 Stanley Cup Finals, where they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in four games.

The Florida Panthers have won the Conference Championships once. They beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh game (4-3) to clinch the 1996 Eastern Conference Championships.

In 2023, the Panthers made the Stanley Cup playoffs for the ninth time by finishing second in the Eastern Wild Card region. In Round 1 of the playoffs, the Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 to advance to the second round.

In the second round, the Panthers ousted the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. That was the first time since 1996 that the Panthers made it to the finals.

Florida Panthers' incredible run to Eastern Conference Finals

The Florida Panthers were on the verge of being eliminated from the East Wild Card region, but they upped the ante, thanks to an outstanding performance in their final regular-season games.

In the first round of the 2023 playoffs, the Panthers were up against Presidents' Trophy winners Boston Bruins. The Panthers again defied the odds with a miraculous series win.

They were 3-1 down against the record-setting Boston Bruins but bounced back to eliminate the Presidents' Trophy winners in Round 1. They continued with the same momentum and eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 in Round 2.

Goaltender Segie Bobroveskiy and forward Matthew Tkachkuk have been instrumental in keeping the Panthers alive in the competition. Their resilience and ability to deliver their best under pressure are one of the key factors in the Panthers' impressive playoff run.

The Panthers will rely on the stellar play of Sergei Bobrovsky to frustrate the Hurricanes' offensive firepower. Forward Matthew Tkachuk's ability to score timely goals will be crucial for Florida.

The Eastern Conference Finals between the Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes is going to be an intense series. Game 1 takes place on Thursday (May 18) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

