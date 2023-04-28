Lukas Van Ness, the Green Bay Packers' first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had a unique path to the NFL. Before starting his football career, Van Ness was an accomplished hockey player in high school. It played a vital role in his development as a football player.

WATCH: Green Bay Packers draftee Lukas Van Ness DESTROYS opponent in youth hockey clip

Growing up in Illinois, Van Ness spent much of his youth playing hockey, a sport that requires similar physicality and toughness as football. The skills he developed on the ice, such as hand-eye coordination, quick reflexes, and the ability to take a hit, have all translated well on the gridiron.

Field Yates @FieldYates New Packers DL Lukas Van Ness was a standout hockey player growing up and he absolutely bundled dudes on the ice. New Packers DL Lukas Van Ness was a standout hockey player growing up and he absolutely bundled dudes on the ice. https://t.co/UyIJkdzTpd

Lukas Van Ness was a monster on the ice during his high school years, where he earned a reputation as an enforcer. In his senior year, he accumulated 80 penalty minutes in just 17 games. It is a testament to his physical prowess and ability to intimidate his opponents. In his junior year, he had 85 penalty minutes in 18 games.

However, Lukas Van Ness saw football as his true passion. So he decided to focus his efforts on making the NFL. As it turns out, it was a wise decision.

The similarities between hockey and football cannot be ignored. Both require an immense amount of physicality and toughness. Additionally, both sports rely heavily on teamwork and strategy. Just like in hockey, football requires players to work together as a team, execute plays to perfection, and be mentally sharp at all times.

Lukas Van Ness's hockey background has given him a distinct advantage in football. He possesses the skills needed to excel in a highly physical sport. His ability to take a hit and stay focused on the game has been a valuable asset.

Green Bay Packers fans should be excited about Lukas Van Ness's potential, as his experience in hockey has set him up for a successful career in football. His ability to intimidate opponents and his physicality on the field is sure to make him a fan favorite in Wisconsin. Furthermore, his experience in hockey with teamwork and strategy will help him excel in a highly tactical sport like football.

Van Ness's hockey background has played a vital role in his development as a football player. His physicality and toughness on the ice have translated well to the football field. He will be a valuable asset to the Green Bay Packers for years to come.

