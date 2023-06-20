Did Steve Carell play hockey? Exploring the most surprising claim about Hollywood star

Steve Carell, the American actor known for producing some of Hollywood's best comedic films and TV shows, once harbored a serious ambition of becoming a hockey player. Most fans are unaware that Carell was not only a hockey player but also has a page on Elite Prospects.

Before his career in TV and movies took off, Carell had a strong desire to play professional hockey. He grew up in Boston- one of the biggest hockey cities in America.

The Boston Bruins Stanley Cup championship team of the 1970s inspired Carell to pursue a career in hockey, and he was so inspired by the team that he once thought of playing in the NHL.

Carell began playing hockey as a goaltender and helped his team win the national championship at the squirt level. Following that, the actor played collegiate hockey and aspired to play for a Division 1 school. He later attended Dension University in Granville, Ohio, where he played Division III hockey.

"I was a goalie. At a certain point, you either have to commit to that as a potential career or let it become a fun hobby. That happened in high school. I had to think about whether I was going to a Division I college hockey program and fight for a job of a goaltender or do something else. Instead, I went to a Division III school (Denison University in Ohio) and played throughout college. It was for fun and not advancing myself." - Steve Carell told ESPN

After completing college, the actor decided not to pursue a career in the sport and instead entered the entertainment industry. At the age of 51, Carell had hip surgery due to an injury he sustained 12 years ago. The actor never pursued a professional hockey career, but he enjoys playing recreational hockey.

In 2014 Steve Carell told CNN:

"That he was "the Lebron James of rec-league hockey."

Steve Carell is a huge fan of the Boston Bruins since he was a child

Carell has been a fan of the Boston Bruins since he was a child. Carell may have become one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but when he's now working, he enjoys spending his free time playing hockey in the recreational league.

Carell has also had the opportunity to mix hockey into his acting career, most notably in the popular TV series 'The Office.'

Poll : 0 votes