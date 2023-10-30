Do NHL players wear neck guards? Exploring crucial equipment that could save lives

In the high-speed world of the NHL, safety is paramount, with protective gear designed to mitigate risks. However, one area of vulnerability has often been overlooked: the neck.

The recent tragic incident involving former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson, who lost his life after being cut in the neck by an opponent's skate blade during a game in England, has spurred a reevaluation of the need for neck guards in the sport.

Despite numerous options available, NHL players have been hesitant to embrace neck protection. While these protective measures are mandatory in some junior leagues, superstitions and the discomfort of wearing additional gear have deterred many NHL players from adopting them. Additionally, the prevailing belief has been that neckguards do not align with the "cool" image of the game.

According to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, Nick Bjugstad, a former teammate of Johnson, said:

“There are times that your feet go out from under you and you don’t have control... I hope we can figure something out as a hockey community that protects us from something so tragic happening.”

While neckguards are gradually becoming more common in lower leagues, the question arises: Why should it take years for the NHL to mandate such equipment?

Hayley Wickenheiser, assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs, stresses that adopting neck protection is a simple step that could save lives. He said:

“I don’t think this is a freak thing, I think it happens quite a lot... So whatever we can do to make [neck protection] more mainstream and just part of the equipment, the better for the future of the game. It just makes sense to me.”

NHL's T.J. Oshie ordered neck protection for him and his teammates after Adam Johnson's incident

T.J. Oshie, an NHL player and co-founder of Warroad, a hockey apparel company, recognized the importance of neck protection after hearing about a young boy's neck injury.

In the wake of Adam Johnson's tragic death, Oshie took a proactive stance. He ordered turtlenecks for himself and several teammates to test, acknowledging the potentially life-threatening risks that players face, even at the highest level.

Johnson's death has served as a somber reminder of the perilous nature of the game. In a sport that continues to grow faster and more dangerous, it is crucial to prioritize player safety.

Neck protection is likely to become a standard part of players' gear, as the risks of not using it are too grave to ignore. Adam Johnson's tragic death has raised critical questions, and the time for action is now.