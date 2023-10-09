"Does NHL mourn loss of life of Palestinians?": Hockey fans condemn league's statement regarding Israel-Hamas conflict

The NHL statement on Israel has become a focal point of discussion among hockey fans, igniting a passionate conversation on social media. The statement, shared by the National Hockey League on its official Twitter account, conveyed condolences for the loss of life in Israel and condemned acts of terrorism, all while expressing hope for a time when peace can be achieved.

However, this seemingly innocuous message sparked a passionate and diverse range of reactions from hockey fans on social media.

In response to the league statement on Israel, one fan succinctly articulated their perspective:

"Supporting one side of a war is still supporting war."

Questions surrounding the NHL statement on Israel also arose from fans who wondered why the league chose to make a statement about a conflict occurring halfway across the world. One fan asked:

"Why does the NHL have to make a statement about something going on halfway across the world?"

Another perspective emerged when a fan questioned whether the NHL's statement on Israel adequately acknowledged the loss of life among Palestinians:

"Does the NHL mourn the loss of life of Palestinians? Will there be a statement issued for that?"

In line with the desire to keep sports and politics separate, one fan firmly stated:

"No politics in hockey, please and thank you."

Additionally, another fan encouraged the league to focus on its core mission:

"Please stick with hockey; politics are not y'all's strong suit."

The league's statement on Israel has sparked a robust and passionate conversation among its fan base. While some fans appreciate the league's willingness to express condolences and condemn terrorism, others believe that sports and politics should remain separate.

The NHL's 2023-24 regular season begins tomorrow

The league's 2023-24 regular season is set to kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 10, with an exciting tripleheader exclusively broadcast on ESPN. The highlight of the evening will be the Vegas Golden Knights' celebratory raising of their first Stanley Cup championship banner, followed by their game against the Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m. ET.

In addition to the Golden Knights vs. Kraken matchup, the opening night will feature two other games: the Nashville Predators will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET. The regular season will consist of a total of 1,312 games, with each team playing 82 games, and it will conclude on April 18.