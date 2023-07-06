Does Overtime Megan's rumored boyfriend play in the NHL? Delving deeper into TikTok star's dating history 

Overtime Megan is a well-known social media personality with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. She has been a social media influencer since 2019. Her real name is Megan Eugenio.

Overtime Megan recently became one of the most talked about names on various social media platforms after her phone was hacked and her private contents, including s*ex tapes, were leaked on the internet.

Apart from being a social media influencer, Megan is a huge sports enthusiast and loves to watch and post content related to NHL, NFL, NBA, and other sports as well.

According to reports, Overtime Megan is rumored to be dating an ice hockey forward named Cole Schwindt. However, it is still unclear whether the couple is still together or not. The news of Megan and Cole dating was first reported by TMZ back in 2022.

The TikTok sensation though soon got embroiled in a major controversy as a result of her cell phone being hacked. According to reports, Megan and Cole Schwindt frequently posted pictures of themselves together on social media platforms.

As the controversy engulfed her, she deleted her social media posts associated with Cole.

Who is Overtime Megan's rumored NHL boyfriend Cole Schwindt?

Overtime Megan's rumored boyfriend Cole Schwindt is a 22-year-old Canadian professional hockey player. He plays as a center and currently playing for the Calgary Wranglers (AHL), an affiliate of the Calgary Flames of the NHL.

He began his professional career with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL during the 2017-18 season and went on to spend a total of three seasons there.

Schwindt was the 81st overall pick for the Florida Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft. Three years later, Cole Schwindt got the opportunity to show his skills in the National Hockey League and made his debut in a Florida Panthers' 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

He appeared in three NHL games for the Panthers before returning to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. In the 2022-23 season with the Calgary Wranglers, Cole Schwindt played 70 games and managed to collect 32 points through 14 goals and 18 assists.

Poll : 0 votes