When discussing the best goaltender in the NHL during the 1990s and 2000s, Dominik Hasek's name would undoubtedly come to mind first. Hasek went on to win the Vezina Trophy six times as the league's best goalie during that period.

Hasek is considered one of the greatest hockey players in Czech history, however, the recent video of the legend that is making rounds on the social media platform will make you emotional.

The six-time Vezina Trophy winner Hasek was captured in a video collecting the artifacts that he donated to the Czech Hockey Hall of Fame in Prague using a shopping cart.

The Hockey Hall of Fame is closing in Prague and seeing Hasek collecting his memorabilia made the fans emotional and unhappy on social media platform Twitter.

Here's what fans had to say:

One of the primary reasons why the Hall of Fame is closing its doors in Prague is due to financial difficulties. According to the reports, the officials hope to reopen the Hall of Fame doors during the World Championships scheduled to be held in Czechia in 2024.

Hasek appears emotional in the video. Among the artifacts, he donated to the Hall included some of his Vezina Trophies, Hart Trophy, and Stanley Cup ring from his time with the Detroit Red Wings.

His jerseys, hockey sticks, skates, and other equipment he donned while assisting the Czech national team to a gold medal at the 1998 Olympic Games in Japan were also included.

A Glimpse into the legendary NHL career of Dominik Hasek

Dominik Hasek is regarded as one of the greatest goalies to ever play in the NHL. He was the 199th overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks during the 1983 NHL Draft.

He spent sixteen seasons in the league and played for the Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, and Detroit Red Wings. He played 735 games and ended his career with a 389-223-82 record posting a .922 save percentage.

During his career, Hasek won the Vezina Trophy six times, tying him with Bill Durnan at second place for the most trophies. He also won the Hart Memorial Trophy twice. Hasek won the Stanley Cup twice, both times with the Detroit Red Wings.

After winning his second Stanley Cup, Dominik Hasek announced his retirement from NHL on June 9, 2008.

