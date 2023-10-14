"Don’t like getting jumped” - Ryan Reaves takes a dig at Canadiens' Xhekaj, seeks fight rematch

Toronto Maple Leafs' newly signed forward, Ryan Reaves, is no stranger to dropping the gloves and engaging in fisticuffs on the ice. His reputation as a gritty, hard-hitting enforcer precedes him, but Reaves wants to make one thing clear: he's all for a fair fight.

In the wake of a spirited altercation with Montreal Canadiens' defenseman Arbur Xhekaj during the Leafs' home opener on Wednesday, Reaves had a message for the hockey world.

"I don't like getting jumped," Reaves told reporters on Friday. "I don't know if I've ever really jumped anybody. You want to fight? Just ask me."

The incident in question occurred midway through the first period of Wednesday's high-scoring game, ehich the Maple Leafs won 6-5. Ryan Reaves delivered a punishing hit on Montreal Canadiens' defenseman Kaiden Guhle, igniting a fiery response from Xhekaj. The 22-year-old defenseman immediately dropped his gloves, and the two combatants exchanged blows, showcasing their physical prowess. The tussle ended with Reaves being shoved into the net, leaving fans and players energized.

Destined for a rematch in March? Ryan Reaves and Arbur Xhekaj add fuel to fire for a potential rematch fight after home opener tilt

When asked about the possibility of a rematch with Xhekaj, Ryan Reaves didn't hesitate to respond, indicating that they would have two more opportunities to settle the score. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are scheduled to face off twice more in the 2023-24 season.

"We play them two more times," Reaves stated, setting the stage for potentially more fireworks when these two teams meet again.

Arbur Xhekaj, the young Canadiens defenseman, also shared his perspective on the spirited bout, revealing that he viewed it as a confidence booster. His willingness to engage in a fight was particularly significant because it marked his first such altercation since undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last February.

"The guy obviously threw a couple of big hits, and I just wanted to stick up for my teammates," Xhekaj explained. "Definitely proud of how I carried myself."

The next encounters are slated for March 9 and April 6, both of which will take place in Montreal. These games promise to be high-stakes affairs, as both teams not only battle for supremacy in the NHL's Atlantic Division but also continue to build their rivalrous legacy in the NHL.