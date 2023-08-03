"Don't spread misinformation" - Mikhail Sergachev claims he was misinterpreted over Maple Leafs comments

Mikhail Sergachev, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman, recently found himself at the center of controversy for his comments about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ performance in an interview with Sport24.

In an effort to throw light on the value of responsible reporting and preventing the spread of false information, Mikhail Sergachev stepped forward to clarify his comments in his Instagram story, stating that he was seriously misunderstood. Mikhail Sergachev said,

“Lol, if you don’t speak Russian don’t use Google translate as your first option and then spread misinformation! I never said it like that!”

Sergachev rectified the interview,

“Question was “Toronto played very physical which got couple of your defensemen hurt, is that true?”

And I said “no it just happens sometimes people get hurt by accident, and I don’t want to give them credit”

Rep “Why not give them credit?”

Me “Why? I don’t think they deserved them”

Rep“For the first time in 19 years passed first round”

Me “Here true, good on them! But didn’t go thru second round, I don’t see a reason to celebrate”

The 25-year-old defenseman also added by indicating the rumormongers as clowns with emojis,

“Check your sources or find someone who speak the language.”

Mikhail Sergachev takes to Instagram to clarify false translation from an interview he did in Russian with Sport24. The false translation: "Wow, [Toronto] wins one series in 19 years then immediately loses. They deserve no credit. No other team would celebrate such a thing."

Mikhail Sergachev’s initial comment about Maple Leafs

Mikhail Sergachev’s comments were misinterpreted for belittling the Maple Leafs’ performance for going through the first round of playoffs. The reports also claimed Sergachev pointed fingers at the Leafs for injuring the Bay Lightning defensemen in his interview with Sport24, which was a major reason for them not qualifying in the playoffs.

When asked about the Maple Leafs’ performance in the playoffs of the last Stanley Cup, it was claimed that Sergachev did not want to give them any credit for the win. He said:

"I don't want to put any pluses on Toronto now, they didn't deserve them.”

He also said that he did see any reason for the Maple Leafs to celebrate as it was their first time in 19 years to surpass the first round in playoffs. Mikhail Sergachev added:

"Why? I don't think they deserve much. Well done here, they went through the first round, but did not go further. So I don't see any reason to rejoice here."

With tensions running high, it appeared that the Lightning defenseman had created a major rift between the two rival teams through his comments. However, Sergachev took the matter to his social media and rectified the entire interview, which was a misinterpretation, as he claimed.