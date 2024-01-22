"Don't think it was a charity gift": Auston Matthews on handing over Leafs' POTG belt to Ilya Samsonov

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs explained handing over the coveted Player of the Game (POTG) belt to Ilya Samsonov following the goaltender's stellar performance against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Samsonov made 16 saves for his first victory since Dec. 9.

Matthews was quick to dispel any notion that the act was a mere charity gift, emphasizing that Samsonov's outstanding performance earned him the recognition.

"I don’t think it was, like, a charity gift," said Matthews. "You know, very well deserved. Obviously it’s been tough for him the last couple weeks, & I think tonight was a really good step in the right direction."

Samsonov, plucked from the­ American Hockey League­ on Jan. 10, displayed fortitude in his second round of action, snapping a five­-game skid. During this rough period, he had a 5.32 goals-against average and a minimal .811 save percentage­.

Auston Matthews shines with league-leading goal

Auston Matthews showcased his scoring prowess once again, notching up his league-leading 38th goal in the first period, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken. The win ended Toronto's Western swing on a winning note.

Matthews' fifth goal in four games demonstrated his offensive brilliance. He executed a skillful move, deftly receiving a pass from Mitch Marner before sliding the puck past Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord's left pad.

It marked the 57th time that Matthews opened the scoring, surpassing the legendary George Armstrong for the third-most in Toronto history.

Nicholas Robertson scored in the second period, while Jake McCabe sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the final moments. The Leafs' triumph propelled them back to third place in the competitive Atlantic Division.

Auston Matthews and the­ Leafs next take on the Winnipeg Je­ts on Wednesday before squaring off again three days later in Winnipeg before the All-Star break.