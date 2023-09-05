"Dream is to win a gold with my brother for Team USA" - Matthew Tkachuk pushes for NHLers returning to Olympics foray

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk is a staunch advocate for NHL players to return to the international stage at the Olympics. Speaking on the Cam and Strick Podcast, Tkachuk expressed his frustration at the missed opportunities for showcasing the talent of American and global hockey stars:

"There's so many great Americans in the league now, it's a shame that we haven't had a chance to show off. It's crazy that, you know, Auston (Matthews) and (Nathan) MacKinnon and (Connor) McDavid, these guys haven't played in one (Olympics). It's sad."

NHL players have been absent from the Olympics since 2014, and their hopes for return in 2022 was dashed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next opportunity will be the 2026 Games in Italy, as the NHL and NHLPA agreed on Olympic participation in 2020.

For Tkachuk, representing his country alongside his younger brother, Brady, is a dream he's determined to fulfill:

"My No. 1 dream is to win a Stanley Cup. My No. 2 dream is to win a gold medal with my brother for Team USA."

Matthew Tkachuk has a deep-rooted connection to international competition, having previously worn the red, white and blue at various levels. He emphasized the unique pride and honor that comes with representing his country on the ice.

Olympic participation is a legacy in the Tkachuk family, as Matthew's father, Keith, boasts a remarkable record of four Olympic games and 23 Olympic games played for Team USA. Matthew Tkachuk's impassioned plea reflects the sentiment shared by many NHL players eager to return to the global stage and bring glory to their nations:

"Even playing in the U.S. national team when I was 15 or 16, however old I was, wearing that jersey, there's something about it that you just can't replicate."

Matthew Tkachuk's surprise NBA on TNT appearance

Matthew Tkachuk made a surprise appearance on the NBA on TNT pregame show a couple of months ago. Tkachuk, who had then led the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Finals, shared insights into his hockey journey and the game.

During the interview, Tkachuk discussed Charles Barkley's praise as the best hockey player in his family, acknowledging his father Keith Tkachuk's significant influence. He emphasized the importance of hockey sense as the most crucial skill.