The Vegas Golden Knights celebrated in style as the iconic strip was closed to commemorate the city's first big sporting victory, as was to be anticipated.

The Golden Knights had already reaped the rewards of triumph after their decisive 9-3 victory in Game 5 to defeat Florida and capture the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, but there was still more to come Saturday night.

As the heroes marched along a one-mile circuit around Sin City, tens of thousands of people filled Toshiba Plaza, which was nearly full.

Adin Hill shined as a goalie for the Golden Knights. goalie. His performances brought a shine to the rest of the team.

SinBin.vegas @SinBinVegas There's an outside chance Adin Mountain is drunk. There's an outside chance Adin Mountain is drunk. https://t.co/BxNPA3pOAk

Hence, during the parade, he had every right to celebrate. But it became too much when a reporter asked Hill about what the Stanley Cup victory meant for the city.

He said:

"Pretty wild I like I don't know what to do with my hands right now"

The reporter told him to keep it natural. Hill was a bit too tipsy from the champagne. The whole boulevard was in a celebratory mood after winning their first Stanley Cup.

Hence, Adin Hill can't be blamed for just indulging in the festivities a bit. The team does deserve it.

Adin Hill's dream of winning the Stanley Cup has become true

Adin Hill's goal of winning the Stanley Cup came true as an adult. Hill, who was up in Comox, British Columbia, began his quest for hockey's top honor in Calgary, where he played minor and junior hockey for many different teams and developed his talent.

Coaches and teammates saw his potential and praised his commitment and determination.

Hill never lost up on his ambition despite playing as a backup goalkeeper for many NHL clubs, including the San Jose Sharks and the Golden Knights.

Hockey analysts were continually stunned by Hill's incredible saves during their historic playoff run. His spectacular Stanley Cup Finals efforts, particularly a pivotal save in Game 4 against the Florida Panthers, greatly contributed to the Golden Knights' series victory.

Adin Hill gained the respect and support of the crowd with each victory. This culminated in his outstanding Game 5 performance when his 32 saves further cemented his reputation among the crowd.

The Vegas Golden Knights made easy work of the Panthers, in the end. It was pretty decisive and Hill has to be given a good share of credit for that. It was indeed the stuff of legends.

Poll : 0 votes