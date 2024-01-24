"Dube & Hart timing seems incredibly suspicious now" - NHL fans shocked as major breakthrough emerges in Hockey Canada scandal investigation

NHL fans were left stunned as a major breakthrough emerged in the Hockey Canada scandal investigation. Rick Westhead, an author and journalist at The Sports Network, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post that sent ripples through the Hockey Canada community.

According to Westhead's tweet, five members of the 2018 world junior hockey team have been instructed to surrender to London, Ont., police to face charges of sexual assault. The Globe and Mail reportedly broke the story, citing unnamed sources. The players, as of now, have not been formally charged but have been given a specific period to present themselves at the London police headquarters.

The news quickly spread among NHL fans, triggering a range of reactions on X.

One fan expressed suspicion over the timing of events, stating,

"Dube and Hart timing seems incredibly suspicious now."

Another fan, reflecting on the broader issue of sexual misconduct within hockey, Canada remarked,

"Anyone who helped cover this up should also be charged. This culture of sexual deviance in hockey made me leave hockey in Junior B, not to even watch it for a decade. I tried telling the league cops, but they all said not much to go on. Thought I was sour grapes for not getting ice."

The timing of the leaves of absence taken by Dube and Carter raised eyebrows for some fans. One commented,

"The timing with Dube and Carter on leave is interesting…"

Another fan connected the dots, saying,

"Dube takes a leave of absence, 24 hours later Hart takes a leave of absence, 24 hours after that this comes out. It’s all connected."

Philadelphia Flyers goalie's leave of absence amid Hockey Canada scandal investigation

Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere has revealed that goaltender Carter Hart has taken an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, with no specified return date. Briere said.

"Carter Hart has requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons. The club will have no further comment at this time."

Hart, 25, has garnered 12 wins in 26 starts this season, holding a 2.80 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. This season was pivotal for Hart, as it marked a juncture in his career, with his contract expiring in 2024. Expectations were high for him to solidify his position among the league's top goaltenders.

However, Hart's performance hasn't seen a significant improvement, and this leave of absence adds uncertainty to his future with the Flyers. Speculation surrounds the reasons for his departure, with concerns raised about the pressures on the young goaltender.

Additionally, long-time reporter Steve Simmons suggests a potential connection to Hockey Canada's upcoming release of a sexual assault investigation involving Hart and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames. Both players have denied any involvement.