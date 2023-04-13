"Dustin Wolf is actually a stud" - NHL Twitter reacts as young goalie makes Calgary Flames debut.

Netminder Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Wranglers made his NHL debut for the Calgary Flames in their last matchup of the 2022-23 regular season against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Wolf performed incredibly well on his debut as he conceded just one goal in the Calgary Flames' 3-1 victory over the Sharks. The 21-year-old ended the debut night with 23 saves and a .958 save percentage.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



Wolf gets the win and only gives up one goal in his NHL debut. Congrats, Dustin!Wolf gets the win and only gives up one goal in his NHL debut. Congrats, Dustin! 👏Wolf gets the win and only gives up one goal in his NHL debut. https://t.co/z3firFRtVW

Soon after the matchup, ice hockey enthusiasts flooded Twitter in praise and congratulated the young player for his brilliant display on the night. Here's how fans reacted to Dustin Wolf's debut night showdown on Twitter:

Eric Francis @EricFrancis

Great pic of Dustin Wolf from a surprisingly fun, loose night at the Dome.

This is part of his unique, final warmup before every period. Calgary Flames @NHLFlames Jump around. Jump around. https://t.co/dg30en6NWG The kids are alright.Great pic of Dustin Wolf from a surprisingly fun, loose night at the Dome.This is part of his unique, final warmup before every period. twitter.com/nhlflames/stat… The kids are alright.Great pic of Dustin Wolf from a surprisingly fun, loose night at the Dome.This is part of his unique, final warmup before every period. twitter.com/nhlflames/stat…

Drew @ajayissock get Dustin Wolf a goal get Dustin Wolf a goal

Andrew Mangiapane is the best Breadman @FieryBreadman I want the #Flames to make room for Dustin Wolf simply for the fact so that fans can AWOOOO him every time he makes a save. I want the #Flames to make room for Dustin Wolf simply for the fact so that fans can AWOOOO him every time he makes a save.

Julian McKenzie @jkamckenzie It's so funny to hear fans "AWOOOOOO" after Dustin Wolf makes a save lol. Pretty cool! It's so funny to hear fans "AWOOOOOO" after Dustin Wolf makes a save lol. Pretty cool!

Ryan Pike @RyanNPike Update: the fans have begun howling whenever Dustin Wolf makes a save.



This is good fan behaviour. Update: the fans have begun howling whenever Dustin Wolf makes a save.This is good fan behaviour.

Marc Carvalho @iggyfan2001 I will go to my grave thinking #Flames management and most fans/media were crazy for not wanting to call up Dustin Wolf earlier. He might have saved our season and helped us make a playoff run. You guys are nuts. I will go to my grave thinking #Flames management and most fans/media were crazy for not wanting to call up Dustin Wolf earlier. He might have saved our season and helped us make a playoff run. You guys are nuts.

BigRangersGuy(Temporarily) @BigFlamesGuy1 Dustin Wolf is NHL ready Dustin Wolf is NHL ready

Kate J @katej1984 Dustin Wolf has had one of the most impressive debuts I’ve seen from any player in any sport.



Big future ahead of him Dustin Wolf has had one of the most impressive debuts I’ve seen from any player in any sport.Big future ahead of him

Robert Munnich @RingOfFireCGY Dustin Wolf makes his best save of the game on Logan Couture. Dustin Wolf makes his best save of the game on Logan Couture. https://t.co/x4lqRW6ukU

Dustin Wolf was the Calgary Flames' 214th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to making his NHL debut on Wednesday, Wolf was giving his services to the Calgary Wranglers in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dustin Wolf poses after being selected 214th overall by the Calgary Flames during the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 22, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old goalie has played in 53 games for the Calgary Wranglers in the 2022-23 AHL season. He has an incredible record of 41-9-2 with a 2.08 goal-against-average and a .932 save percentage. Overall, he's made 1486 saves this season.

Dustin Wolf helped the Flames wrap up their campaign on a winning note

The Calgary Flames were eliminated from playoff contention after suffering a 3-2 shootout defeat to the Nashville Predators on Monday and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-2.

The Flames hosted the San Jose Sharks for their last game of the regular season at the Scotiabank Saddledome arena on Wednesday.

Noah Gregor opened the scoring sheet for the Sharks with a wrist shot in the first period. Nikita Zadorov tied the game at 1-1 after scoring at 13:26 of the second period.

Zadorov scored the second goal in 4:01 minutes of the third period and completed his hat-trick at the 19:00 mark of the third period to seal a 3-1 win over the Sharks. It was Zadorov's first career hat trick.

Debutant goalie Wolf made two incredible saves. His first save came at 11:41, when he blocked Tomas Hertl's wrist shot and then blocked Logan Couture's shot with an arm save at the 14:39 mark of the third period. Overall, the Flames' goalie made 23 saves in his debut game, leaving everyone impressed with his performance.

Poll : 0 votes