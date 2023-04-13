"Dustin Wolf is actually a stud" - NHL Twitter reacts as young goalie makes Calgary Flames debut.

Netminder Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Wranglers made his NHL debut for the Calgary Flames in their last matchup of the 2022-23 regular season against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.
Wolf performed incredibly well on his debut as he conceded just one goal in the Calgary Flames' 3-1 victory over the Sharks. The 21-year-old ended the debut night with 23 saves and a .958 save percentage.
Soon after the matchup, ice hockey enthusiasts flooded Twitter in praise and congratulated the young player for his brilliant display on the night. Here's how fans reacted to Dustin Wolf's debut night showdown on Twitter:
Dustin Wolf was the Calgary Flames' 214th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to making his NHL debut on Wednesday, Wolf was giving his services to the Calgary Wranglers in the American Hockey League (AHL).
The 21-year-old goalie has played in 53 games for the Calgary Wranglers in the 2022-23 AHL season. He has an incredible record of 41-9-2 with a 2.08 goal-against-average and a .932 save percentage. Overall, he's made 1486 saves this season.
Dustin Wolf helped the Flames wrap up their campaign on a winning note
The Calgary Flames were eliminated from playoff contention after suffering a 3-2 shootout defeat to the Nashville Predators on Monday and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-2.
The Flames hosted the San Jose Sharks for their last game of the regular season at the Scotiabank Saddledome arena on Wednesday.
Noah Gregor opened the scoring sheet for the Sharks with a wrist shot in the first period. Nikita Zadorov tied the game at 1-1 after scoring at 13:26 of the second period.
Zadorov scored the second goal in 4:01 minutes of the third period and completed his hat-trick at the 19:00 mark of the third period to seal a 3-1 win over the Sharks. It was Zadorov's first career hat trick.
Debutant goalie Wolf made two incredible saves. His first save came at 11:41, when he blocked Tomas Hertl's wrist shot and then blocked Logan Couture's shot with an arm save at the 14:39 mark of the third period. Overall, the Flames' goalie made 23 saves in his debut game, leaving everyone impressed with his performance.