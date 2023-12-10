Dylan Larkin injury: What happened to Detroit Red Wings captains?

Dylan Larkin exited Saturday night's clash between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators. The Red Wings captain found himself at the mercy of a hit from Senators forward Mathieu Joseph.

Dylan Larkin laid motionless on the ice before skating himself off the ice. Detroit Red Wings confirmed he would not return to tonight's game. The team added he will continue to be evaluated by medical staff.

Joseph delivered a blow to Larkin's head and/or neck area, sending the Red Wings captain sprawling to the ice in what appeared to be a perilous state. The gravity of the situation intensified when Larkin remained face down for an agonizing stretch, seemingly unconscious following the impactful collision.

The aftermath of the hit quickly descended into chaos when, in a shocking display of retaliation, David Perron cross-checked Artem Zub in the face. The retaliatory act triggered an explosive and chaotic brawl between the two teams, diverting attention from the still form of Larkin lying on the ice.

Concern deepened as Larkin showed no immediate signs of movement or response. The arena fell into an uneasy silence, with players and fans alike holding their breath in anticipation of any indication that the Red Wings' captain was okay.

Dylan Larkin's Terrifying Moment: A Night of Concern for Red Wings Fans

It wasn't until the trained medical staff rushed onto the ice that Larkin exhibited signs of regaining consciousness. Slowly helped to his feet, Dylan Larkin required assistance as he made his way off the ice, leaving a palpable sense of worry and uncertainty among the crowd.

The image of Dylan Larkin being helped off the ice cast a somber shadow over the remainder of the game, and the severity of his injuries remained a mystery. Skating to the locker room with the support of the training staff, Larkin's departure left fans speculating about the potential impact on the Red Wings' lineup and the captain's long-term well-being.

In the aftermath of this alarming incident, the hockey community is left anxiously awaiting updates on Dylan Larkin's condition. The nature of head and neck injuries in sports is always a cause for concern, and the Red Wings organization will undoubtedly conduct thorough evaluations to determine the extent of Larkin's injuries.

The Ottawa Senators currently lead the Detroit Red Wings so far in the late first period 1-0, as the Detroit Red Wings will now be short handed with the absence of Dylan Larkin after the injury.