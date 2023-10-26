Dylan Strome shares what led to the Washington Capitals' second-period collapse against Devils

In a recent game against the New Jersey Devils, Dylan Strome played a pivotal role in the Washington Capitals' victory, securing a two-goal night and contributing significantly to the team's success.

After the game, Strome shared insights on what led to the Capitals' second-period collapse and how they turned the tide in their favor.

"The first period you look great. Suddenly, you kind of get away from it a little bit. What was said in the locker room going into the third period?" Strome was asked in NHL on TNT.

"Yeah, we haven't had a lead this entire year. So I think maybe we just got a little too loose, and we're up three nothing," He responded.

"I tried to do a little bit too much in the second period, and then obviously with a team like New Jersey, they can kind of score well. So we get down four to three, and we just said we got to play like the first. It was a really quick talk from our coach," he added.

The Capitals quickly regrouped in the locker room during the intermission, determined to recapture the momentum from the first period. Strome revealed:

"We just said we got to play like the first."

The team's approach worked, with the Capitals dominating the third period and ultimately securing the win. Strome emphasized the importance of playing with the same intensity they displayed in the first period.

Strome also discussed his role on the team, particularly his partnership with a fellow player. He expressed his confidence and enthusiasm for playing alongside a talented teammate, highlighting the advantage of receiving a significant amount of ice time in the top six.

Strome also touched upon the coaching differences between Spencer Carbery and Peter Laviolette, emphasizing the focus on puck possession under Carbery's leadership.

"I think the big difference is we're playing with the puck a lot more. I think Lavvy is a little more old-school. Not that necessarily. It's a bad thing. But I think for carbs is a lot more about puck possession." Strome said.

Dylan Strome's insights provide a glimpse into the dynamics of the Washington Capitals' game against the Devils. The team's ability to regroup and maintain their intensity in the face of a second-period collapse played a crucial role in their victory.

Dylan Strome shines with Two-Goal performance in Capitals' win over Devils

Dylan Strome had a stellar performance in Wednesday's 6-4 victory over the Devils, scoring twice on just three shots.

His first-period goal gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead, and he later contributed a crucial power-play goal early in the third period to tie the game at 4-4.

Dylan Strome has shown a knack for finding the back of the net this season, with all four of his points being goals, achieved in two separate two-goal outings. With 13 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating, the 26-year-old center's recent top-line role promises more offensive opportunities if he can maintain his position.