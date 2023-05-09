Dylan Strome and wife Taylor are expecting their second child this September

Dylan Strome and his wife Tayler are expecting their second child this September. The couple already has a two-year-old daughter named Weslie Margaret, who was born in March 2021.

Tayler made the announcement on her Instagram page with a family photo and the caption says:

"Wes's little sister coming September 2023".

The post garnered a lot of attention and congratulations from their followers and fans.

Although Tayler prefers to keep her personal life private, she is a social media influencer with over 51,000 followers on Instagram. She has also been a vocal supporter of her husband, attending his games and cheering him on from the stands.

Dylan Strome, on the other hand, is a rising star in the NHL, currently playing as a center for the Washington Capitals. He made his NHL debut in 2016 and has since played for various teams, including the Chicago Blackhawks, where he was traded in 2018.

The couple hasn't revealed how they met, but it is said that they have been together since 2020. They got engaged in August 2022 and tied the knot on November 8, 2022, in a private ceremony.

Now, the couple is about to welcome their second child, and fans can't wait to see the newest addition to the Strome family. With the due date set for September 2023, the couple has plenty of time to prepare for the arrival of their little one.

Congratulations to Dylan, Tayler, and big-sis-to-be Weslie on the happy news. We wish them all the best as they prepare for their new addition and look forward to seeing the Strome family thrive.

Exploring Dylan Strome's NHL Career and contract details

Dylan Strome, a professional ice hockey player, was selected in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

He gained recognition during the 2012-13 season when he played for the Toronto Marlboros and was named GTHL Player of the Year, scoring 65 goals and 143 points in 60 games.

Strome also earned the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy for being the OHL's top scorer and the William Hanley Trophy for being the most sportsmanlike player in the OHL.

After being cut from the Arizona Coyotes' final training camp in 2015, Strome returned to juniors and became the captain of the Erie Otters, succeeding Connor McDavid. Strome tied for the team lead in scoring at the 2016 World Junior Championship.

He made his NHL debut in 2016 and played for Arizona for three seasons before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018. In July 2022, Dylan Strome signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Washington Capitals as an unrestricted free agent after the Blackhawks did not extend him a qualifying offer.

After scoring 11 goals and 25 assists in 52 games with the Capitals, he signed a five-year contract with an average annual value of $5 million on February 3, 2023.

