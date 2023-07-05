Easton Cowan reveals how his parents picked his unique name, one rivalling his current hockey equipment sponsor

In a recent interview, 18-year-old hockey player Easton Cowan shared the intriguing story behind his distinctive name. He was drafted 28th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Interestingly, Cowan's first name, Easton, has an origin that is related directly to hockey. His parents, Chris and Heather, named him after the renowned hockey equipment company, 'Easton'.

Cowan finds it cool that his name is connected to the game he loves, adding a unique and personal touch to his hockey journey. He said (via The Hockey News):

"It's pretty cool," the 18-year-old said. "My parents named me after that and I love the game. So, it's pretty cool my name's Easton."

Growing up in Mount Brydges, Ontario, Cowan developed a deep passion for hockey while watching his favorite team, the Maple Leafs. Being drafted by the team he once admired was a dream come true for the teenage player.

Further, when asked about donning the iconic Maple Leaf's jersey, Cowan couldn't hide his enthusiasm, exclaiming:

"That blue, I really like the color."

Despite his young age, Cowan displayed his maturity during his interaction with reporters. When describing his playing style, he confidently stated:

"I think I'm a 200-foot player. I like to hound pucks, use my skating ability and hockey sense to create plays, and lead both on and off the ice by example."

A look at Easton Cowan's rookie season, playoff success, and NHL Draft Selection

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

Easton Cowan's rookie season with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) began with a slow start, as he managed only 23 points in the first 34 games.

However, he finished the season on a strong note, amassing an impressive 30 points in the final 34 games. His outstanding performance earned him a spot in 20 of the Knights' 21 playoff games, during which he contributed nine goals and 12 assists.

Reflecting on his progress, Cowan attributed his success to growing confidence in his abilities. He mentioned that as he improved his defensive play, his coaches began to trust him more, providing him with increased offensive opportunities.

This newfound confidence and trust propelled him to excel in the playoffs, showcasing his ability to rise to the occasion and deliver when it mattered most.

Following his exceptional performance, Easton Cowan's talent and potential were recognized, leading to his selection by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the NHL draft.

The moment he heard his name called will forever hold a special place in his memory. However, it was the messages he received afterwards that left an indelible impression on him. Cowan excitedly shared:

"I received texts from notable players such as Morgan Rielly, John Tavares, Nazem Kadri, and a Facetime call from Mitch Marner."

As former Knights players turned Maple Leafs, Kadri and Marner held particular significance for Cowan, as he looks up to Kadri and tries to model his game after him.

Easton Cowan's aspirations don't end with his draft selection. He expressed a strong desire to make the most of his opportunities and continually improve.

"Each and every day, take it slow, by the ice session, by the stuff you're learning."

His goal is to become bigger, stronger, and faster for the upcoming season, demonstrating his commitment to personal growth and development as a player.

Poll : 0 votes