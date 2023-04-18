On Monday, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were defeated 4-3 in overtime by the Los Angeles Kings in the first game of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs Round 1.
McDavid, the regular season's leading scorer, scored no points tonight and couldn't assist his team in securing a win in Game 1. The Oilers had a 2-0 lead coming into the second period, but fell short of the LA Kings' incredible comeback.
Oilers fans are not at all happy with their team's performance tonight, with many fans claiming McDavid is responsible for the loss. Here's how the Edmonton Oilers fans reacted to the defeat. One user said:
"Connor McDavid overrated" - @Mendiballs
LA Kings snatched the lead from Connor McDavid and the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers have home ice advantage and hosted the LA Kings in Game 1 of the playoffs at Rogers Place arena on Monday.
The team started the game in dominant fashion and within 6:57 minutes of the first period, Leon Draisaitl put the team 1-0 up after putting the net back into the net via a slap shot.
Less than six minutes later, Evan Bouchard scored the second goal for the Oilers from a powerplay to extend the lead to 2-0 before heading into the second period.
Coming into the second period of the game, the Oilers could not continue with their first period performance as Adrian Kempe cut the lead to 2-1 just 52 seconds into the second period. Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal at the 8:23 mark to extend the Oilers' lead to 3-1.
Following the interval of the third period, the LA Kings gave the Oilers no chance to further extend their lead. At the 11:23 mark, Adrian Kempe scored his second goal of the night to cut their lead to 3-2. With less than 20 seconds remaining before the biuzzer, Anze Kopitar tied the game at 3-3, forcing overtime.
With 9:19 minutes into overtime, Alex Ifallo scored the winner for the LA Kings to secure a 1-0 lead in the seven-game series. Anze Kopitar had four points, while Andrian Kempe and Arvidsson each had a two-point contribution in the LA Kings victory. Leon Draisaitl, meanwhile, had two goals on the night for the Oilers.
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will play Game 2 of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, April 19.