On Monday, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were defeated 4-3 in overtime by the Los Angeles Kings in the first game of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs Round 1.

McDavid, the regular season's leading scorer, scored no points tonight and couldn't assist his team in securing a win in Game 1. The Oilers had a 2-0 lead coming into the second period, but fell short of the LA Kings' incredible comeback.

Oilers fans are not at all happy with their team's performance tonight, with many fans claiming McDavid is responsible for the loss. Here's how the Edmonton Oilers fans reacted to the defeat. One user said:

"Connor McDavid overrated" - @Mendiballs

babaganoosh @Mendiballs Connor mcdavid overrated Connor mcdavid overrated

KDsburner @KD7burners @InsideOilers Pathetic, this is why Connor Mcdavid should have no comparisons to being the best hockey player to play the game @InsideOilers Pathetic, this is why Connor Mcdavid should have no comparisons to being the best hockey player to play the game

Dennis @MrDennisTM23 @EdmontonOilers Once again, McDavid and Draisaitl prove they are only good in the regular season. It seems like they just try harder than everyone else. Once everyone tries in the playoffs they shrink. It’s sad. @EdmontonOilers Once again, McDavid and Draisaitl prove they are only good in the regular season. It seems like they just try harder than everyone else. Once everyone tries in the playoffs they shrink. It’s sad.

g @wholegrainne its so funny that every day people are like "connor mcdavid simply CANNOT be stopped" and then i check the score and he's lost a game to the la kings? its so funny that every day people are like "connor mcdavid simply CANNOT be stopped" and then i check the score and he's lost a game to the la kings?

Jolly Khanna @Greengiants_ Lol - the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid are like the Toronto Maple Leafs of the west #StanleyCupPlayoffs Lol - the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid are like the Toronto Maple Leafs of the west #StanleyCupPlayoffs

Ilyas Hussein @IlyasHSN Connor McDavid held pointless in Game 1 vs LAK.



He was held pointless only seven times through 82 games this season. Connor McDavid held pointless in Game 1 vs LAK.He was held pointless only seven times through 82 games this season.

curran @cxrran Connor McDavid disappearing in the playoffs again after having a 60 goal season Connor McDavid disappearing in the playoffs again after having a 60 goal season https://t.co/6zBn96tNvz

Adam Nucks @omobolasire Tough game for the Edmonton Oilers to lose! Connor McDavid had a terrible night tonight. He looked out of place and lost out there. Very odd. I think he was over-excited. Anyone know when the last time was that he was a -2 in a game? #EdmontonOilers Tough game for the Edmonton Oilers to lose! Connor McDavid had a terrible night tonight. He looked out of place and lost out there. Very odd. I think he was over-excited. Anyone know when the last time was that he was a -2 in a game? #EdmontonOilers

g @flyersrep connor mcdavid is a loser unfortunately connor mcdavid is a loser unfortunately

David Cuddlehoff @snotrocketeer #EdmontonOilers #StanleyCupPlayoffs Ultimately, no matter how many 150+ seasons Connor McDavid has, he will be defined and remembered by success in the playoffs and total Stanley cups. How many more years away now...? #LAKings Ultimately, no matter how many 150+ seasons Connor McDavid has, he will be defined and remembered by success in the playoffs and total Stanley cups. How many more years away now...? #LAKings #EdmontonOilers #StanleyCupPlayoffs https://t.co/k2A3miEq1p

ana @bgallyfan Phil Danault: 1

Connor McDavid: 0



i said what i said Phil Danault: 1 Connor McDavid: 0i said what i said

K Pentelli @KPentelli Thought Conner did not play a playoff type game tonight, therefore he was a non factor#Connor Mcdavid Thought Conner did not play a playoff type game tonight, therefore he was a non factor#Connor Mcdavid

Just Some Dude @havenuance @barstoolsports Worst part is the announcers have to ice their jaw and tonsils for nothing after all that vigorous knob-gobbling of Connor McDavid @barstoolsports Worst part is the announcers have to ice their jaw and tonsils for nothing after all that vigorous knob-gobbling of Connor McDavid

Cheezo (King's year) @cheezo18 Never a doubt. Starts at the top. Anze Kopitar with 4 points!! Is Connor McDavid hurt? Never a doubt. Starts at the top. Anze Kopitar with 4 points!! Is Connor McDavid hurt?

LA Kings snatched the lead from Connor McDavid and the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have home ice advantage and hosted the LA Kings in Game 1 of the playoffs at Rogers Place arena on Monday.

The team started the game in dominant fashion and within 6:57 minutes of the first period, Leon Draisaitl put the team 1-0 up after putting the net back into the net via a slap shot.

Less than six minutes later, Evan Bouchard scored the second goal for the Oilers from a powerplay to extend the lead to 2-0 before heading into the second period.

Coming into the second period of the game, the Oilers could not continue with their first period performance as Adrian Kempe cut the lead to 2-1 just 52 seconds into the second period. Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal at the 8:23 mark to extend the Oilers' lead to 3-1.

Following the interval of the third period, the LA Kings gave the Oilers no chance to further extend their lead. At the 11:23 mark, Adrian Kempe scored his second goal of the night to cut their lead to 3-2. With less than 20 seconds remaining before the biuzzer, Anze Kopitar tied the game at 3-3, forcing overtime.

With 9:19 minutes into overtime, Alex Ifallo scored the winner for the LA Kings to secure a 1-0 lead in the seven-game series. Anze Kopitar had four points, while Andrian Kempe and Arvidsson each had a two-point contribution in the LA Kings victory. Leon Draisaitl, meanwhile, had two goals on the night for the Oilers.

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will play Game 2 of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, April 19.

