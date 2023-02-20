Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm and his partner Annica were blessed with their first child on Saturday. In an interview, Lindholm confirmed that his first child is a boy. He said he was happy for his family, which had just grown by one, and mentioned that both the mother and the baby are in good health.

To fulfill his paternal duties, Elias Lindholm did not participate in the game against the New York Rangers, which ended 3-2 in favor of the Flames. Even though he was about to become a father, Lindholm mentioned that he was following the game and would have gotten on the ice if he were given the chance.

The couple had confirmed in November 2022 that they were pregnant and were expecting a baby in March 2023.

Lindholm and Annica Englund got engaged in late December. At the time, Elias posted on Instagram confirming that Annica had agreed to become his partner-for-life.

According to Lindholm, the baby was born five weeks earlier than scheduled. He jokingly mentioned that he wanted the baby to "stay in there a little longer" as the couple was "not ready."

In an Instagram post earlier today, the couple confirmed the name of their first born to be Levi Lindholm.

"18.02.2023 we welcomed our son Levi Lindholm into the world," the caption read.

Who is Annica Englund?

Annica Englund is a well-known reality TV personality. She is also a social media influencer.

She has 166,000 Instagram followers and primarily shares health, exercise, travel, and adventure-related advice.

Annica has been very open about her pregnancy journey and has shared pictures from her earliest days as a to-be-mom.

Elias Lindholm's career stats

In the 2022-23 NHL season, Elias Lindholm has 49 points from 16 goals and 33 assists in 54 games. Before missing the game against the Rangers, he had four points from his last five games.

Lindholm is close to 500 career points. However, he places no special importance on reaching the milestone.

"It's just a number. Looking back, I would have never expected to reach this milestone as a kid."

He added that he wants to stay healthy and be in the league for a couple more years.

Elias Lindholm is expected to link up with his team for their match against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

