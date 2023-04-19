Erik Cernak Injury Update: Coach says defenseman will not play in Game 2 against Leafs

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak left Tuesday's Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury after being hit by Michael Bunting. The hit resulted in a match penalty for Bunting, while Cernak could not return to the game. Now Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper has said that the defenseman will not play in Game 2 against Leafs.

Chris Krenn @Chris_Krenn Cooper injury updates: Hedman is a game-time decision for tomorrow. Cernak and Eyssimont are out. Cole should be OK for tomorrow. Will Jeannot play? “Potentially, yes.” Cooper injury updates: Hedman is a game-time decision for tomorrow. Cernak and Eyssimont are out. Cole should be OK for tomorrow. Will Jeannot play? “Potentially, yes.”

The 25-year-old Cernak has been in and out of the lineup this season, missing short periods due to various injuries. This latest injury will be a concern for the Lightning, who will be looking to defend their Stanley Cup championship.

Erik Cernak's 2022-2023 NHL season statistics show that he has played in all 70 games of the season so far, scoring two goals and providing 14 assists for a total of 16 points.

At present, the severity of Cernak's injury and his availability for upcoming games is unclear. The Lightning will need to make adjustments to their defensive pairings without Cernak in Game 2. They have several options, including moving Mikhail Sergachev to Cernak's spot.

The Lightning have dealt with injuries to key players throughout the season but managed to stay competitive. They will need to continue to rely on their depth if Cernak is unable to play.

Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs to face hearing for hit on Lightning's Erik Cernak

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the first game of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs in convincing fashion. But the victory may have come at a cost. Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak was on the receiving end of an illegal hit from Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting. The NHL has announced that Bunting will have a hearing for the incident.

The hit occurred with just over four minutes left in the second period, with the Lightning leading 4-2. Bunting hit Cernak in the head, leading to a match penalty for Bunting and the end of Cernak's night. The Lightning defenseman had already been penalized earlier in the game for roughing Bunting.

The NHL's player safety department reviewed the hit and confirmed it as a five-minute major penalty. Bunting will have a hearing on Wednesday for an illegal hit to the head/interference.

The Lightning will be hoping that Erik Cernak can return to the lineup soon, as they look to defend their third consecutive Eastern Conference championship. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will be hoping to bounce back in Game 2.

Poll : 0 votes