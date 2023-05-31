After airing the coverage of the Stanley Cup finals last year, ESPN will not provide coverage for the Cup finals this year, much to delight the NHL fans.

TNT will exclusively air live coverage of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. Users in the United States can watch the Stanley Cup finals live on TNT, while Canadians can tune into Sportsnet, CBS, or, TVA Sports.

The Stanley Cup Finals coverage alternates between ESPN and TNT year-to-year, and TNT will air the finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers this year. TNT acquired the rights to broadcast the Cup final, and fans expressed their happiness on Reddit.

NHL fans slam ESPN after missing the opening three minutes of a Round 2 game

During the playoffs, NHL fans have criticized ESPN for their poor coverage and lack of knowledge of the sport on numerous occasions.

In one case, ESPN was heavily criticized by the fans for missing the coverage of the exciting first three minutes of a game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights. This was in Round 2 of the Western Conference.

ESPN had two games scheduled to cover on Sunday, the first one was the baseball clash between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox. While the second coverage on the schedule was Game 6 of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The two events were scheduled to kick off three hours apart. There was a belief that the baseball game would come to an end by the time the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights game started. However, everything went against the channel.

The baseball game was a blowout with the St. Louis Cardinals completely dominating the contest and defeating the Boston Red Sox with a huge 9-1 scoreline. Despite the one-sided results, the network stuck with the baseball game on its main channel, raging the hockey fans. Read the full article here.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes