ESPN's NHL Frozen Frenzy coverage peaked with six-figure viewership

ESPN's inaugural "NHL Frozen Frenzy" has struck gold in its first outing, boasting remarkably high ratings that have sent shockwaves through the hockey and sports broadcasting communities. Designed to be the NHL's equivalent of the NFL's beloved RedZone, "NHL Frozen Frenzy" lived up to its name, delivering a whirlwind tour of all 32 NHL teams in action.

The statistics speak for themselves as viewership reports come out. The first-ever NHL Frozen Frenzy tripleheader, which included major matchups including TOR-WSH, BOS-CHI, and PHI-VGK, generated 432,000 total viewers and 195,000 viewers in the coveted P18-49 demographic. When compared to last season's NHL broadcasts on ESPN, these percentages reflect an impressive 11% and 10% rise, respectively.

One standout performance came from the TOR-WSH game, which not only provided viewers with a thrilling contest but also set a remarkable record. It became the most-watched regular season game featuring a Canadian team on cable since 2017. This signifies a resurgence in the interest of hockey fans, especially in the United States, in games involving Canadian teams.

The NHL Frozen Frenzy whip-around show aired on ESPN2, followed suit with impressive numbers, averaging 196,000 total viewers and 113,000 viewers in the P18-49 demographic. Notably, 57% of the audience fell within the P18-49 demographic, a remarkable 12 points higher than last season's NHL broadcasts on ESPN.

The peak of the audience, an astounding 918,000 viewers across both ESPN and ESPN2, occurred during the quarter-hour segment at 9:15 pm ET. This peak speaks volumes about the viewer engagement and excitement generated by the "Frozen Frenzy" format.

The success of ESPN's "Frozen Frenzy" is emblematic of the renewed interest and energy surrounding the NHL's broadcasts on the network. Thus far, NHL on ESPN is averaging 616,000 total viewers and 294,000 viewers in the P18-49 demographic, which represents a substantial increase of 26% and 29%, respectively, compared to the same point in the previous season.

These impressive ratings confirm that the NHL remains a valuable asset for broadcasters and an exciting sport for fans. If some doubted it early on, it seems as though ESPN is all-in on making the NHL a product on their channels.

ESPN's commitment to delivering innovative and engaging coverage of the league has paid off handsomely, and it's clear that "Frozen Frenzy" has captivated both seasoned hockey enthusiasts and newcomers to the sport. With numbers like these, the future of NHL broadcasting on ESPN looks brighter than ever.