"Evander Kane deserves suspension": Fans demand Oilers winger be punished for controversial hit that left Jonas Brodin injured

The Minnesota Wild suffered a significant setback as their top defenseman, Jonas Brodin, fell victim to a controversial hit by Edmonton Oilers' winger Evander Kane. The incident occurred early in the third period when Kane forcefully drove Brodin into the boards, resulting in a suspected leg injury for the Wild defenseman. Brodin subsequently left the game and did not return.

The aftermath of the hit saw Brodin's teammate, Ryan Hartman, retaliating against Kane, leading to a penalty for the Wild. The Oilers capitalized on the man advantage, securing a victory with Evan Bouchard netting the powerplay goal. The win marked the Oilers' sixth consecutive victory.

The no-call by officials on the boarding incident has stirred controversy among fans, with many demanding that the Department of Player Safety closely scrutinize the play. The hit, which went unpunished during the game, has left fans frustrated with Evander Kane.

As of now, there is no further update on Brodin's condition, leaving fans eagerly awaiting news on the extent of the injury. The incident has reignited the ongoing debate about player safety in the NHL, with fans voicing their concerns and calling for appropriate disciplinary action against Evander Kane for the controversial hit:

Evander Kane controversy overshadows Bouchard brilliance in Oilers' victory against Wild

In a rollercoaster of a game at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers secured their sixth straight win, overcoming the Minnesota Wild in a nail-biting 4-3 victory. Evan Bouchard emerged as the catalyst for the Oilers, opening the scoring at 15:16 of the first period with a precise wrist shot from the right face-off circle, giving Edmonton a 1-0 lead.

The first period showcased the Oilers' dominance, outshooting the Wild 18-4. However, Minnesota quickly turned the tide in the opening minute of the second period. Matthew Boldy's rebound goal tied the score at 1-1, and Joel Eriksson Ek's quick response in the right circle handed the Wild a 2-1 lead at 41 seconds. The dynamic Connor McDavid swiftly leveled the game at 2-2 at 1:21, maneuvering around Wild defenseman Jake Middleton before scoring a crafty backhand goal.

The second period continued its frenetic pace, with Connor Dewar reclaiming the lead for the Wild at 11:58. Yet, Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal at 18:30 restored parity at 3-3.

The decisive moment came in the third period when Evan Bouchard netted his second goal, breaking the tie and securing the Oilers' hard-fought 4-3 win. The victory solidifies Edmonton's impressive streak and adds another layer to their standout performance in the ongoing season.