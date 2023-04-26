Evander Kane is playing with an upper and a lower body injury, per Elliotte Friedman - "He's playing through a ton of stuff"

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has been playing through injuries during the playoffs, according to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast. The veteran winger is reportedly dealing with both upper and lower body injuries, as well as something bothering him on his leg and up high.

“A lower body and an upper body injury. Something on his leg that’s bothering him, something up high that’s bothering him a little bit. He’s playing through a ton of stuff.”

Despite these injuries, Kane managed to score a power-play goal and contribute six hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5. His marker at 8:08 of the first period was the first of five goals between the two teams in the opening frame.

The Oilers had opted to load up their top six after a shaky Game 4 win, and their power-play success helped them secure the victory this time.

Kane has been a key contributor for the Oilers in the playoffs, with three goals, one assist, 17 shots on net, 25 hits, eight PIM, and a minus-1 rating through five games. His ability to battle through injuries and continue to produce for his team is noteworthy. It shows his toughness and dedication to the game.

It remains to be seen how much longer Evander Kane will be able to play through these injuries. The Oilers will be hoping he can stay healthy and continue to contribute as they look to advance further in the playoffs.

Edmonton Oiler's star Evander Kane's NHL journey

Evander Kane in action [in blue] during Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton Oilers - Game Two

Evander Kane has had a career full of ups and downs in the National Hockey League. The Canadian left winger is currently playing for the Edmonton Oilers, but he has previously suited up for the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, and San Jose Sharks.

However, Evander Kane's career has been marred by legal and personal issues. He has faced allegations of betting on his own NHL games, accusations of assault, and domestic violence allegations. He has also been suspended for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, abusing on-ice officials, and other incidents.

Despite these controversies, Kane has had success on the ice. He has represented Team Canada internationally and won gold medals at the 2008 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and 2009 World Junior Championships. He has also competed in the 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014 IIHF World Championships.

Evander Kane's NHL career has seen him produce consistently over the years. He has scored 30 or more goals in a season three times and has recorded over 50 points in a season six times.

Poll : 0 votes