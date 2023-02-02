"Everything about him has been special" - Buffalo's Dylan Cozens praises teammate Tage Thompson

Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres have been one of the most surprising feel-good stories of the 2022-2023 NHL season. At 26-19-4, Buffalo finds themselves in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings with a legitimate shot at returning to the postseason for the first time since 2011.

One of the reasons behind the Sabres' success this year has been forward Tage Thompson's continued breakout. One of the most exciting young talents in the league, Thompson has been a revelation for the Sabres, recording 34 goals and 34 assists in 49 games.

He sits only 20 goals behind Alexander Mogilny, who scored 54 goals during the 1992-93 season, for the all-time single-season goal franchise scoring record.

Matthew Bové @Matt_Bove Don Granato is the perfect person to lead the Sabres as they try and turn things around. I asked him today when he realized Tage Thompson had flipped the switch on his career. His answer is worth your time. Don Granato is the perfect person to lead the Sabres as they try and turn things around. I asked him today when he realized Tage Thompson had flipped the switch on his career. His answer is worth your time. https://t.co/9H7f867Mag

In a recent interview with the NHL Network, Thompson's teammate Dylan Cozens had nothing but praise for the 25-year-old superstar.

"I think everything about him has been special. His puck protection, his hands, his ability to score, his ability to undress guys and undress goalies," Cozens explained. "It's incredible to watch. Every time he gets the puck, he's a scoring threat. It's a lot of fun to watch."

Like Thompson, Dylan Cozens is in the middle of the best season of his NHL career. The forward from Whitehorse, Yukon, currently has 17 goals and 26 assists for the Sabres, already surpassing his career-high in both categories.

The Buffalo Sabres currently sit fourth in the Atlantic Division. They are behind only the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers for the most goals scored this season with 184.

A look at Tage Thompson's road to NHL superstardom

The 6'7" forward was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues with the 26th pick of the 2016 NHL Draft. On July 1, 2018, Thompson was traded by the Blues with the first round draft pick in 2019, Patrik Berglund, second round draft pick in 2021 (Ben Roger), and Vladimir Sobotka to Buffalo for Ryan O'Reilly.

In 231 games with the Sabres, Thompson has recorded 87 goals and 75 assists.

