Evgeni Malkin's wife Anna Kasterova seeks professional help on Fortnite & TikTok dances

Anna Kasterova, the wife of Russian center Evgeni Malkin, recently took to her Instagram Story to seek guidance on Fortnite dances. As an avid user of social media, Kasterova shared a glimpse of her quest for expertise in the popular dance moves associated with the gaming phenomenon.

On Instagram Story, she expressed her interest in finding a suitable instructor for private dance lessons at her studio. Kasterova extends an invitation for potential dance instructors to reach out to her through direct messages (DMs).

Source: Anna Kasterova Instagram

The request for guidance on Fortnite and TikTok dances not only reflects Kasterova's personal interest in these trends but also highlights the broader influence of online platforms in shaping cultural phenomena. The convergence of gaming and social media has given rise to shared experiences, with dance challenges becoming a notable aspect of this digital culture.

Who is Evgeni Malkin's wife?

Evgeni Malkin, 36, the center forward for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, was selected by the Penguins as the second overall pick in the 2004 NHL draft. Despite starting as an iron and steel worker, Malkin has evolved into one of the premier players in today's NHL.

Malkin is married to Anna Kasterova, a prominent Russian TV personality born on September 21, 1984, in Zelenograd, Russia. Anna's early aspirations led her to a career in journalism, beginning as an editor for the Russian television station TNT. With time, her expertise opened doors to opportunities with major entities such as the BBC and Russia 2.

The love story between Kasterova and Malkin commenced with a simple text message initiated by the Penguins center. Despite initial indifference from Anna, Malkin persisted in his pursuit, and gradually, she began reciprocating. Over time, their connection strengthened despite the physical distance, as Malkin focused on his NHL career in Canada while Anna pursued her career in Russia.

The challenges of a long-distance relationship did not deter them. In November 2015, Evgeni Malkin and Kasterova got engaged. On May 31 of the following year, the couple celebrated the birth of their first child, a son.