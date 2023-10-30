Ex-NFL star JJ Wyatt shares his thoughts on much-debated Edmonton Oilers Heritage Classic jerseys

The Edmonton Oilers may have a budding fan. Former NFL star J.J. Watt isn't just a powerhouse on the football field; he's also an avid hockey fan.

Having grown up playing the sport in Wisconsin, Watt recently shared his thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers' Heritage Classic jerseys. In a tweet, Watt expressed his admiration for the Oilers' new uniforms:

"Oilers uniforms look absolutely incredible. There is zero denying that."

His endorsement undoubtedly caught the attention of both hockey and football enthusiasts.

JJ Watt shares praise of Edmonton Oilers' Heritage Classic Uniforms

The Edmonton Oilers, like many NHL teams, have a rich history and a dedicated fan base.

The Heritage Classic is a special event that allows teams to pay homage to their roots and traditions. In this case, the Oilers went above and beyond to create a jersey that combined vintage-inspired elements with modern design.

Adidas, the official outfitter of the NHL, played a pivotal role in crafting the Oilers' Heritage Classic jerseys. The new front crest artwork, featured prominently on the uniform, seamlessly blends the classic Oilers design with the iconic oil drop emblem.

What makes these jerseys truly unique is the incorporation of player numbers within the oil drop crest. This thoughtful detail pays tribute to the players who have worn the Oilers' colors over the years.

The jerseys also feature player names and numbers designed by Adidas, rendered in layered felt. This choice of material not only adds to the jerseys' authenticity but also captures the essence of the original uniforms worn by the Oilers.

In their design, Adidas paid meticulous attention to detail. For instance, sleeve numbers are placed on only one arm, a nod to the team's historical jerseys. Additionally, the captain's marks overlap the shoulder yoke, further emphasizing the Oilers' rich heritage.

One of the most captivating aspects of these jerseys is the nod to the historic Battle of Alberta. Engraved on the inside back neck, it serves as a tribute to the fierce rivalry between the Oilers and the Calgary Flames.

The NHL Heritage Classic's return to its inaugural venue, Edmonton, further deepens the connection to the team's history.

J.J. Watt's praise for the Edmonton Oilers' Heritage Classic jerseys reflects the wider sentiment of the hockey community.

These jerseys are more than just clothing; they're a symbol of the Oilers' legacy, passionate fan base and storied battles fought on the ice. As the Oilers take to the rink in these remarkable uniforms, they carry with them the weight of tradition and history, reminding fans of the rich heritage that has defined their franchise.