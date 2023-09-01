Ex-NHL coach thinks William Nylander will join any other team if Leafs' offer is unenticing

In a recent episode of the First Up podcast, longtime NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau shared insights on William Nylander's contract situation. The potential impact of William Nylander's situation in Toronto. He also delved into the dynamics of NHL contracts, including the significance of contract extensions for coaches.

Talking about William Nylander's contract situation, Boudreau conveyed his belief that Nylander likely isn't worried about rushing to get an extension done.

Bruce Boudreau said:

"I really don't think it's going to affect him too much because the one thing William knows is at some point he's going to get paid. If it's not by Toronto, it's going to be by somebody else."

He added:

"He's a really good player, and the NHL, there's 31 other teams that all know that he's a really good player that will be after his services."

Boudreau pointed out that Nylander is aware of his value as a top-tier player in the NHL. He would garner interest from other teams if he were to become a free agent.

Bruce Boudreau said:

"So ... he knows, he knows that he's going to get taken care of. And so I don't think that's why there's a worry on his front.”

Boudreau emphasized that Nylander's talent ensures he will eventually receive a lucrative contract, whether from the Maple Leafs or another NHL franchise.

Boudreau happy with William Nylander's HC Sheldon Keefe's extension

Boudreau also expressed his satisfaction with the timing of Sheldon Keefe's contract extension as the Maple Leafs' head coach. He commended General Manager Brad Treliving for securing Keefe's services, highlighting Keefe's impressive track record in keeping the team motivated and successful over the past four years.

"Well, I was really happy," said Boudreau. "I mean, it's been probably talked about and done probably for a while now, but just letting the timing out, this was good timing. I think Brad did a great job in getting him signed and I think Sheldon Keefe deserved mean if you look at his four year mean, and it's hard, coach, in a good team."

Boudreau emphasized the importance of coaches having contract extensions, noting that it provides stability and reassurance for both the coaching staff and players.

"No coach likes to go into the last season of his contract as again. Roger Nielsen once told me, he said, 'the contract is our only protection as coaches'."

Bruce Boudreau's insights suggest that William Nylander's confidence in his abilities may alleviate concerns about his future in the league. Regardless of the outcome, it's clear that Nylander's talent will be highly sought after in the NHL.