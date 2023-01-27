Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is currently the second highest-paid athlete in the NHL. He was the overall first pick of the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft and has since provided his services to the team.

The 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ontario, is considered one of the best-skilled NHL forwards. Connor McDavid is one of the most skilled players to ever grace the NHL ice, thanks to his incredible speed and dribbling skills, as well as his unique technique of netting the puck before a goaltender.

With over 7 years of stint in the NHL, McDavid has lifted two Hart trophies, three Ted Lindsay Awards, and four Art Ross trophies. The only trophy that is missing from his trophy cabinet is the coveted Stanley Cup.

At the age of 22, Connor McDavid has won almost everything, making him one of the best NHL players. Considering all his achievements, the title of the second- highest paid NHL player suits him very well.

Connor McDavid's NHL 2022-23 season contract details explored

In 2015, McDavid signed a three-year contract worth $11.3 million with the Edmonton Oilers, which included $2.8 million as a signing bonus and $3.7 million as an annual salary.

Moving onto 2017, he agreed to extend his contract with the Oilers and signed a new eight-year deal worth $100 million with $12 million as an annual salary and a salary cap hit of $12.5 million starting the 2018-19 season. At the time, McDavid was the highest-paid player in the NHL.

His contract expires in 2026-27, and for the ongoing 2022-23 NHL season, McDavid will earn $1 million as an annual salary and a signing bonus worth $11 million and hit a $12.5 million salary cap.

McDavid has earned more than $74 million in total career earnings in his eight seasons in the NHL. In 2023, his net worth is estimated to be $30 million, compiled with his salary and other endorsement deals.

In the 2022-23 NHL season, Connor McDavid played 49 games and garnered 89 points with 40 goals and 49 assists. He has played 536 career games and has 786 points with 279 goals and 507 assists.

With 58 points, the Edmonton Oilers are currently placed fourth in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.

