Fact Check: Is Patrick Kane retiring after a devastating Round 1 loss to New Jersey Devils?

Following the New York Rangers' first-round playoff elimination in seven games, Patrick Kane is now an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Kane's season with the Rangers wasn't a good one. He is still unsure whether he will need to have surgery for a persistent lower-body problem.

There have been rumors about his retirement, but his commitment to the Rangers has silenced them. He claims that joining the struggling Blackhawks again never even entered his head, but he would happily re-sign with the Rangers.

"With this team and with this opportunity, I would love that chance," Kane said. "I know they have young guys to sign and probably other priorities. You know, I'm turning 35 next year, but it's not like I feel old. I still feel young. I feel like the passion is still there. I know that I could be a top player, you know, if my focus is like solely on hockey."

The selection acquired by the Hawks in the Patrick Kane deal is a second-round pick this year due to the Rangers' early departure. Had Rangers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, it would have been a first-round selection.

Patrick Kane: His career so far

Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane scored 1,225 points in 1,161 games over 15 seasons with the Blackhawks (446 goals, 779 assists). He ranks third in goals behind Bobby Hull (604) and Mikita (541), second in points and assists behind Stan Mikita (1,467 points, 926 assists), and third in games played behind Duncan Keith (1,192) and Mikita (1,396).

In recognition of 100 years of NHL Hockey on January 27, 2017, in Los Angeles, two days before the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game, Kane was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players, along with Keith and Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. Patrick Kane assisted Chicago to three Stanley Cup victories (2010, 2013, and 2015).

He was an immediate success, finishing the 2007-08 season with 72 points (21 goals, 51 assists), earning the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, and leading Chicago to its first successful campaign since the 2001-02 campaign.

Kane won three trophies in 2015-16 after becoming the first American to lead the NHL in scoring. With 106 points (46 goals, 60 assists), he took home the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top scorer. Members of the NHL Players' Association also gave him the Ted Lindsay Award for being the league's best player and the Hart Trophy as MVP.

In addition, he recorded a point in 26 straight games, which was the longest point run in the NHL since Mats Sundin of the Quebec Nordiques had a point in 30 straight games in 1992-1993.

Patrick Kane is one of the greatest players playing today. A single "off" season shouldn't ruin his legacy.

