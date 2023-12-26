"Fanatics is a mess": Quinn Hughes' botched name in Vancouver Canucks jersey has fans trolling NHL's upcoming jersey partner

In a recent post on X, a concerned fan brought attention to the subpar stitching and finishing on their Quinn Hughes Vancouver Canucks jersey. The irregularities were predominantly centered around the placement of Quinn Hughes' name. It sparked a wave of skepticism regarding the credibility of the NHL's upcoming jersey partner.

The fan's tweet shed light on the disappointing craftsmanship of the jersey, raising legitimate questions about the commitment and attention to detail of the NHL's chosen jersey provider. The mishap not only reflects poorly on the merchandise quality but also hints at potential issues with the league's decision to select a reliable partner.

For fans invested in the authenticity and pride associated with sporting their favorite player's jersey, the revelation was disheartening. As anticipation builds for the NHL's upcoming jersey partnership with Fanatics, concerns regarding the overall quality and precision of the merchandise have taken center stage.

Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes reshape Canucks' future

In a revealing discussion on the Donnie and Dhali's podcast, Vancouver Canucks President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford, highlighted the transformative impact of Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes on the franchise's strategic outlook. Rutherford, who assumed the role in December 2021, shared insights into the initial contemplation of a rebuilding phase upon his arrival.

Despite the Canucks' recent struggles to secure a playoff spot, this season has seen the team's exceptional performance, positioning them favorably for postseason contention. Rutherford attributed this shift in perspective to the undeniable prowess of young stars Pettersson and Hughes, who have emerged as pivotal players in their prime.

Rutherford acknowledged the complexities of a rebuild, especially when entrusted with the development of talents like Pettersson and Hughes. Expressing reservations about potentially parting ways with the duo, he emphasized the impracticality of rebuilding when blessed with two star players entering their prime.

Quinn Hughes, a standout defenseman, has been instrumental on both ends of the ice, amassing an impressive 44 points in 35 games with ten goals and 34 assists.