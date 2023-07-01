The Columbus Blue Jackets recently made a significant announcement, appointing Mike Babcock as the ninth head coach in franchise history on a two-year contract.

This decision sparked immediate reactions from NHL fans, who took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the hiring of Babcock.

The Columbus Blue Jackets name Mike Babcock the ninth head coach in club history.

Here's a look at some of the diverse reactions from fans:

Another fan voiced concerns about the potential impact of Babcock's coaching style on the team's talented roster:

Another fan voiced concerns about the potential impact of Babcock's coaching style on the team's talented roster:

Linda @lindylou266 @BlueJacketsNHL All that talent you've drafted in the last couple of years...just to hand them to Babcock to ruin.

Critics of Babcock's hiring did not hold back, as the controversy surrounding Mike Babcock's coaching career took center stage:

Critics of Babcock's hiring did not hold back, as the controversy surrounding Mike Babcock's coaching career took center stage:

LobsterButt @Lobsterboyy @BlueJacketsNHL Great job hiring an abuser. What a shameful day for this organization as a whole.

Cass French @CassFrenchxx @BlueJacketsNHL To all saying "this is the worst" blah blah blah..exactly where did having a push over for a coach get us? Freaking no where..last year was mentally PAINFUL! People change…the LEAST we can do as humans is give him a chance

bea @hockeylesbianz @BlueJacketsNHL yall just ruined every good thing we had going

The reactions from NHL fans on Twitter highlight the opinions surrounding the Columbus Blue Jackets' decision to name Mike Babcock as their new head coach.

Mike Babcock will aim to change the trajectory of the Columbus Blue Jackets

Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has made his return to the NHL as the newly appointed coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. After almost four years away from professional coaching, Babcock is eager to take on the challenge of guiding the Blue Jackets back to contention in the Eastern Conference.

Babcock's hiring was announced in early June, but the official confirmation had to wait until July due to the financial obligations owed to him from his previous contract with the Maple Leafs.

Despite being fired by Toronto in 2019, Babcock brings an impressive coaching resume, including a Stanley Cup win in 2008 with the Red Wings and Olympic gold medals as the head coach of Team Canada in 2010 and 2014.

Columbus has struggled in recent seasons, missing the playoffs for the past three years after a successful four-year run under former coach John Tortorella. The team finished near the bottom of the league standings last season, but with Babcock's experience and leadership, the Blue Jackets hope to turn things around.

Babcock's coaching methods have faced criticism in the past, including allegations of mistreatment by former players. However, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen believes in his ability to lead the team. Babcock's track record speaks for itself, and the organization is banking on his expertise to help Columbus reclaim its status as a competitive team.

After his departure from the Maple Leafs, Babcock spent time in advisory roles before coaching at the University of Saskatchewan in the 2021-22 season. Now, at the age of 60, he embarks on his fourth coaching job in the NHL, hoping to make a positive impact on the Blue Jackets' future success.

